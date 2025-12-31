Two Huge AEW Names Set To Attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

Hiroshi Tanahashi will wrestle his final match on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Wrestle Kingdom is the biggest show of the year for New Japan Pro Wresting.

Much like John Cena in WWE, Tanahashi has spent the majority of 2025 on a retirement tour and has wrestled a who's who opponents throughout the year. His final opponent at Wrestle Kingdom 20 is none other than his arguably his biggest New Japan rival in history, Kazuchika Okada.

Tanahashi and Okada have headlined multiple New Japan events over the year including Wrestle Kingdom on multiple occasions.

As the rumor mill swirled regarding who Tanahashi's final opponent would be, Okada appeared for New Japan this fall and revealed his intentions to be the final man Tanahashi faces.

Tanahashi is a multiple-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and was a driving force behind New Japan's resurgence. He's also the current president of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Needless to say, his retirement is a major deal.

Two special guests set for Wrestle Kingdom 20

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yota Tsuji | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Tanahashi would welcome two special guests from AEW at this final match inside the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom. The company revealed that both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay would be in attendance for the Tanahashi retirement.

Both Ospreay and Omega have a storied history with Tanahashi. Currently, Will Ospreay is out of action and recovering from neck surgery that he underwent earlier this year. Ospreay was a featured part of AEW television until his injury. He wrestled at the All In stadium show this summer and helped Adam Page vanquish Jon Moxley later at that show.

Omega is back in the fold at AEW after some time away due to injury himself. Omega reunited with The Young Bucks in The Elite faction and has been feuding against The Don Callis Family. Omega wrestled Tanahashi seven years ago in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13. In that match, Omega lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Tanahashi.

Breaking!



Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will be among the guests for Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement ceremony January 4!https://t.co/OxNAxi7hWi#njpw #njwk20 pic.twitter.com/NtSUsL0cs8 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 31, 2025

This year's Wrestle Kingdom 20 event will feature the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada retirement match in the main event.

Other announced matches for the show include Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yota Tsuji for both the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and Global Championship, Saya Kamitani vs. Syuri for both the IWGP Women's Championship and the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, and more.

