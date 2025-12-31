AEW Dynamite Preview (12/31/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

2026 may still be less than 24 hours away but AEW is already experiencing a new wave.

The fallout from Worlds End includes a new AEW World Champion, a new Continental Champion, and a vengeful CEO.

MJF is back atop the food chain in All Elite Wrestling, clinching his second world title by the age of 29 by pinning Samoa Joe in a four-way main event that also included former champions, Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. With the win, he also collected revenge for his loss to Joe at Worlds End 2023 for the title.

#AEWDynamite New Year's Smash

8/7c, @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax

THIS WEDNESDAY, 12/31



We'll hear from the NEW AEW World Champion @The_MJF!



MJF left #AEWWorldsEnd a 2-time AEW World Champion.



We'll hear from the New Champion at New Year's Smash, This Wednesday Night! pic.twitter.com/Euol4WAiUa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2025

Tonight, the champ makes his first appearance since regaining the AEW World Championship and will address the crowd in Omaha live on Dynamite New Year's Smash.

When it comes to MJF, there's no telling what will come out of his mouth, but it's a safe bet that Bandido, the 2025 Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and MJF's opponent at Maximum Carnage, will be on the list of topics to discuss. What will happen?

C-E-Oh no...

Willow Nightingale pinned Mercedes Moné in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match at Worlds End. | All Elite Wrestling

The downward spiral of Mercedes Moné continued at Worlds End after she was pinned by rival, Willow Nightingale in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match. Nightingale and Moné have a lot of history dating back to the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament at NJPW Resurgence 2023 when Nightingale defeated Moné, who was injured mid-match, to become the inaugural champion.

Their paths crossed again when Moné formally joined AEW in 2024 and defeated Willow Nightingale in her first AEW match at Double or Nothing 2024 to become TBS Champion. To date, Nightingale is the only woman to pin Mercedes Moné twice since her exit from WWE in 2022. Frustrated by her loss, an angry Moné issued an expletive-filled challenge to one-half of the women's tag champs for New Year's Smash.

With the TBS Championship on the line and their singles record tied at 1-1, will Moné put an end to her losing streak, or will Willow Nightingale become a belt collector in her own right?

New era for the Continental Championship

The winner of the 2025 #AEWContinentalClassic and NEW AEW Continental Champion @JonMoxley shares his passion with the world!



Watch #AEWWorldsEnd on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/gKEmQTeY8J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2025

Jon Moxley gave his blood, sweat, tears, and half a tooth to win the 2025 Continental Classic tournament. Mox defeated Kyle Fletcher at Worlds End in a semifinal that doubled as a late match of the year candidate. He then proceeded to end the record 647-day reign of Kazuchika Okada in the final of the Continental Classic later in the night.

As he shared in his passionate post-match promo, the ace of AEW is determined to usher in a new era for the Continental title, and he's not wasting any time. After defeating two members of the Don Callis Family to get to the gold, Jon Moxley will take on Josh Alexander in a Continental Championship Eliminator match.

Still banged up from Worlds End, how will the champion fare in the ring against the Walking Weapon? Will other members of the Don Callis Family make an appearance?

AHA!

#AEWDynamite New Year's Smash

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

Tomorrow, NEW YEAR'S EVE



AEW National Championship@KingRicochet vs @Boy_Myth_Legend



Jungle Jack Perry challenged Ricochet for a title match after pinning him at Worlds End Zero Hour + the Champion wants payback, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Xi7WtRskLU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2025

Ricochet rounds out the list of champions in action at New Year's Smash. After falling short to Bandido last week in the Dynamite Diamond Ring final, the AEW National Champion is eager to redeem himself by getting one final victory before the end of 2025.

"Jungle" Jack Perry has a similar idea in mind after coming up short in the Continental Classic. In a meeting of two of AEW's best athletes, who will walk away with the AEW National Championship in tow?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, NE

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

We'll hear from new AEW World Champion MJF

Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship

Ricochet vs. "Jungle" Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Josh Alexander in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

