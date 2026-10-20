Nick Jackson Credits Vivid Pac Dream for Stellar Performance at AEW WrestleDream

The Young Bucks did it again at AEW WrestleDream. A norm for AEW PPV's since the company's inception in 2019 has been state-of-the-art tag team matches starring The Young Bucks.

This past Saturday was no different, but The Bucks gave a higher power credit for that standout performance.

At WrestleDream, The Young Bucks defeated Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight and retained their AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships. The match had everything. Insane high-flying action, storytelling, and wild spots with big bumps.

The most impressive feat of the match was a Canadian Destroyer that Matt Jackson delivered to Fletcher. The move wasn't your run-of-the-mill Destroyer. This one was delivered off the back of Nick Jackson and while Fletcher was flying through the air. An epic display of athleticism. After the match, Nick Jackson credited Pac with helping them through the performance.

A vivid dream of Pac spoke to Nick Jackson before WrestleDream

Pac passed away last month and his death shocked the AEW locker room and the wrestling world. On an episode of Being The Elite, Jackson recalled a vivid dream of Pac that he had before WrestleDream that got him ready for his big match.

“We were told last minute that we have to have a singles match, and PAC, he would always panic. ‘Oh, what? Oh, mate, come on, mate. I’m not good enough to do this last minute, mate. No, I can’t do it, mate,’ and it just felt so real," Jackson said of the dream he had with Pac in it. "He was saying those things.

"We were going over spots in the match, and we had it all figured out. He’s like, ‘oh, this is going to suck, mate,’ and then our music hit. But the dream ended, and I was like, damn. I woke up, I go, my gosh, that was so weird, so real. Man, it was so vivid, I could feel him breathing on me. Life is weird. At the end of the match, for some reason, I felt his presence and I just looked up to the skies and said, ‘man, thanks, Pac.'"

The Young Bucks are the only four-time tag team champions in AEW history. They defeated the team of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, as well as FTR is a ladder match at All Out to win the belts.

AEW WrestleDream was a critically acclaimed event that also featured multiple other title matches. Mercedes Mone retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla, and Will Ospreay retained his world title in the first-ever AEW Clockwork Carnage match.