AEW Star Pac Dead at the Age of 40

AEW announced Sunday night that current star PAC (Benjamin Satterly) died at the age of 40. The company did not give details as to what happened or what the cause of death was.

PAC wrestled on Saturday night for the company at the All Out PPV event in Chicago. He lost the opening match on the show to Andrade. PAC has been a member of the AEW roster since the company's start in 2019. He was a former AEW World Trios Champion and was the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion. That championship is now known as the AEW International Championship.

PAC | AEW

Prior to joining AEW, PAC was a member of the WWE roster as Neville. Prior to joining the main roster, PAC helped usher in the NXT era of WWE and was a former NXT Champion. He wrestled in the main event on the first-ever WWE Network special.

"All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.

"Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans."

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative… pic.twitter.com/uqzO371t2V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2026

PAC had been a fixture of AEW television from the start. He wrestled at the first All Out PPV event in 2019 and defeated Kenny Omega.

During his time in AEW, PAC was a member of Death Triangle along with Penta and Rey Fenix. As part of that group, he participated in a memorable best-of-seven trios championship match against The Elite. PAC was a trios champion in Death Triangle.

Most recently, PAC was a member of the Death Riders faction, which was led by Jon Moxley. PAC joined the group in 2024 at the All Out PPV when Moxley turned on Bryan Danielson.

PAC began his wrestling career in 2004. He wrestled worldwide for various independent promotions until signing with WWE in 2012. He wrestled in NXT as Adrian Neville and was one half of the first tag team champions in brand history. Neville made his WWE main roster debut on the March 20 episode of Raw in 2015 as "The Man That Gravity Forgot."

The Takedown On SI will update this story as more information becomes available.