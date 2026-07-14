Speculation on Keith Lee's In-Ring Future Follows News of His Divorce

A cloud of mystery still hangs over Keith Lee's professional wrestling future, but he very well may have wrestled his final match.

The 41-year-old AEW star has not competed since December 2023, but he still remains under contract with Tony Khan's company. The longer his hiatus has dragged on, fans have become more and more concerned about his health.

In a social media post, Lee reassured folks last summer that he had been doing fine for quite some time, after a number of complications over the years, and that it was simply not up to him when he would return to the ring.

Fightful Select reported earlier this summer that a return to AEW programming for Lee had been discussed recently, but obviously, did not come to fruition. Now the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has heard that Lee may never compete in a wrestling ring again.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Keith Lee over the last couple of days,” Alvarez said during Wrestling Observer Radio Tuesday. “I’m not saying this 100 percent, okay? I’m not saying this 100 percent because I don’t know. But, from talking to people, the belief within the business is that Keith Lee is done. And we’re not talking like, you know, when he’s done with AEW, if that ever happens, he’ll go elsewhere — it is believed that he is likely just retired.”

Mia Yim confirms divorce from Keith Lee amid retirement speculation

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michin during the Women’s Royal Rumble during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The news of Lee's potential retirement comes on the same day that word surfaced online about the recent end of his marriage to WWE Superstar Mia Yim.

Yim, real name Stephanie Bell, first confirmed the rumors that they were no longer a couple in the comments section on her Tik Tok account. And then further clarified that they had quietly divorced after spending the past four years together as husband and wife.

"Slow news days I guess," Yim later said with a laughing emoji on her X account. "Waking up to some love and some misogynistic comments (figures). We both are still friends and got nothing but love for each other."

Slow news days I guess 😂 waking up to some love and some misogynistic comments (figures). We both are still friends and got nothing but love for each other. Go outside, get some sun, drink some water, and have a good day 💙 — Big Meech 미친 (@MiaYim) July 14, 2026

Yim and Lee were once colleagues together in WWE, but they were both released from the company in the fall of 2021. The former NXT and NXT North American Champion then signed with All Elite Wrestling the following February, and Yim wound up returning to WWE later in 2022 once Paul 'Triple H' Levesque had taken over as WWE Chief Content Officer.

She is now a regular on Friday Night SmackDown as part of Jade Cargill's stable, alongside her tag team partner B-Fab.