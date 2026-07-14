AEW Files Lawsuit Against Queen of the Ring Production Company

All Elite Wrestling has filed a lawsuit against the production company behind Queen of the Ring.

In 2025, AEW heavily promoted the biopic about Mildred Burke on its programming. The movie's cast included several wrestlers, including AEW's own Britt Baker and Kamille. Mercedes Mone was almost cast in the film as well. Some of its stars, including Damaris Lewis, briefly appeared on-screen at AEW Revolution 2025.

Now, over a year after the movie's theatrical release, AEW is taking the production company behind the film to court.

AEW sues production company over allegedly overdue fees

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Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling reports that AEW is suing Ring Productions LLC, claiming that the company owes them sponsorship fees that total over $105,000. The report states that the two sides reached a sponsorship agreement in January 2025, which would see Ring Productions LLC pay AEW approximately $350,000 to promote the film.

Specifically, per the terms of the deal, AEW would show members of the cast on-camera during AEW broadcasts, the company would put on matches sponsored by the film, the company would play the trailer in the arena during their events, and AEW stars would promote Queen of the Ring on their social media accounts.

Thurston writes that, by May 23, 2025, Ring Productions paid AEW $250,000. However, the suit alleges that the company failed to meet a payment deadline of February 28 and it owes AEW $100,000 in remaining sponsorship fees, in addition to "contractual talent travel expenses" that add up to over $5,000.

Furthermore, Thurston's report states that AEW seeks interest on these late payments at an interest rate of 1.5% on a monthly basis, which was defined in the contract between the two sides. This contract, alongside a related amendment, were attached as exhibits in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes as the latest step in the ongoing dispute between the two sides. The filing states that AEW contacted Ring Productions four times between September and December 2025 via email, but the company did not receive a response. Gunster Yoakley & Stewart, AEW's outside counsel, then got involved in the dispute.

A formal notice was sent to Ring Productions on March 24, 2026, giving them seven days to pay the fees, according to the filing. Additionally, the suit asserts that while Ring Productions COO Paul Leighton acknowledged that the company owed $105,262.51, there was no response beyond that.

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Thurston's report also notes that the sponsorship deal between the two sides has an arbitration clause for any legal disputes, and there is no word on why AEW filed this claim with the Fourth Judicial Circuit in Duval County, Florida, on June 26, 2026, rather than JAMS, its arbitration provider.

As of this writing, Ring Productions has not filed a response to the lawsuit, nor have they been formally served with it. Once they have been served, Ring Productions will have 20 days to file a response, according to Thurston.

The Takedown on SI will provide more information on the lawsuit as it becomes available.