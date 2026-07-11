AEW Collision Preview (7/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Following a huge AEW Dynamite Beach Break Wednesday night, where Kenny Omega defeated MJF to become the new AEW Men's World Champion, three different titles will be up for grabs on tonight's edition of AEW Collision. But first, a former world champion will kick off the broadcast.

AEW President Tony Khan announced Friday night on social media that "Hangman" Adam Page will be making his triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling in his home state of Virginia.

Adam Page has been on an extended hiatus from AEW programming ever since he lost his Last Chance Texas Death Match at Revolution. It'll be interesting to hear what "Hangman" has to say when Collision goes live on TNT and HBO Max.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LIVE, 8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/11



Hangman Page will kick off AEW Collision LIVE in Roanoke, VA!



We haven’t seen Hangman since Revolution in March, & he returns to AEW to open Collision LIVE in his home state Virginia TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/L97k4j9oj4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2026

In a rare change of pace, the ROH World Championship will be defended on AEW Television tonight.

The Opps' Katsuyori Shibata has been on a 19-0 winning streak in Ring of Honor ad he's ready to throw his hat in the ring to stand at the very top of the promotion. Earlier this week, Shibata issued a challenge to ROH World Champion Bandido to face him tonight and put his gold on the line.

Though Bandido and Shibata crossed paths once in a ten-man tag team match in 2025, they have never wrestled each other one-on-one. Can the man known as "The Wrestler" finally clinch the first world title of his career, or will Bandido's 462-day reign as ROH World Champion continue?

AEW National Championship on the line

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

Roanoke, VA

THIS SATURDAY, 7/11

AEW National Championship@DUNKZILLADavis vs @SpeedballBailey

Speedball has beaten Mark Davis before, but now the AEW National Title will be on the line when they COLLIDE on TNT, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/t8mFf55fNs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

After many recent setbacks following the explosive dissolution of JetSpeed, "Speedball" Mike Bailey is ready to make his mark as a singles performer, and he's starting with the AEW National Championship. Speedball has beaten Mark Davis once in the past, but he's hoping to repeat the feat and win his first singles title in AEW.

However, today's version of Mark Davis is much harder to beat than the man that Speedball defeated in the past. Since winning the AEW National Championship and being one of the top members of the Don Callis Family, Davis is stronger than he's ever been. Does Speedball have what it takes to take down Dunkzilla, or will Mark Davis retain?

Also on Collision

Hikaru Shida won the first-ever AEW Survival of the Fittest match to become the new TBS Champion on July 1. | All Elite Wrestling

On July 1, Hikaru Shida won the first-ever AEW Survival of the Fittest match to become the new TBS Champion. Tonight, she defends her new title for the first time against Harley Cameron. Shida returned to AEW with a new attitude earlier this year after over 500 days away. Since her return, Shida has made a point to antagonize Harley Cameron and attack her insecurities.

Tonight, Harley Cameron aims for revenge by challenging for the TBS Championship, a title that has continuously eluded her since Mercedes Moné held the title. Can Harley Cameron finally prove Shida wrong, or will Shida kick off her reign as TBS Champion with a big win?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Bergland Center, Roanoke, VA

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

"Hangman" Adam Page returns

ROH World Championship: Bandido vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW National Championship: Mark Davis vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron