Swerve Strickland on Bryan Danielson: ‘He’s The Greatest of All Time’
Swerve Strickland defeated Will Ospreay last month at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Weeks later, he helped lead Team AEW past The Elite at Blood & Guts.
Now it’s all systems go for All In–and that means a date with Bryan Danielson at Wembley Stadium.
In their one match, Danielson defeated Strickland on Dynamite last October. Next month, the two will have a rematch with Strickland’s AEW world title–a belt Danielson has yet to hold–on the line.
“Bryan’s not just experienced, he’s the greatest of all time,” said Strickland. “That’s who I’m going up against–a first ballot Hall of Famer. I’ve never faced anyone like him. But he’s never faced anyone like me.”
Both Strickland (Tacoma) and Danielson (Aberdeen) grew up in Washington. Darby Allin also hails from the state, giving AEW some of the best wrestlers to ever come out of Washington.
“I’m so proud of what we’re doing for the Pacific Northwest,” said Strickland. “We’re both from Washington. There’s me and Darby, and I know the people from [indie promotion] DEFY are proud of that, and Bryan Danielson, who has been doing it at a high level a lot longer than us. Now we’re main-eventing one of the bigger shows of the year. There is a lot of pacific northwest pride going into that.”
Strickland continues to raise his game to new levels as world champ. This is his first run with the belt in a major company, and he is ensuring that it will not be his last.
“Bryan told me I’m a special breed of talent,” said Strickland. “I’m also a special breed of danger. I know we wrestled before, but he’s never faced me like this. Bryan is facing me after my Texas Deathmatch against Hangman Page. He’s facing me after I beat Will Ospreay–and Christian Cage and Samoa Joe.
“I’m a different beast. I can’t wait for him to see it.”