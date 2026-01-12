Legendary Commentator Believes It's "WWE Or Nothing" For Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is widely expected to return to WWE in the very near future. He was actually expected by many to have already returned.

'Y2J' was chanted from the rafters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during Raw this past Monday night, but the former Ayatollah of Rock and Rollah was nowhere to be seen. Jericho is still listed on AEW's official website as being an active member of their roster, so what's going on with the nine-time World Champion?

Jim Ross has his say on Jericho's future

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator, 'Good Ol JR' Jim Ross, has had his say on the matter and believes it's 'WWE or nothing' for the inaugural AEW Champion.

Speaking during a recent episode of his 'Grilling JR' podcast with Conrad Thompson, the legendary play-by-play man explained how he sees Jericho's future mapping out.

“I think it’s WWE or nothing for Jericho. He seems to be happy, he’s got a lot of influence in AEW. Basically, to simplify it, he books his own angles. He works with the creative guys and they communicate well. Chris don’t come empty handed, he always has a plan but I think his goal, if it is to leave AEW, where I’m under the impression he has a great deal, then I think it’s WWE or he’ll stay where he is."

Chris Jericho on AEW Collision | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Ross did go onto say that he hopes Jericho's future is with the Jacksonville territory.

“I hope he doesn’t leave. He’s a valuable member of AEW. He does a lot of things that people will never see as far as helping talent, counseling talent, coming up with ideas and so forth. I think Tony Khan needs guys like Chris Jericho around to contribute ideas.”

Jericho Could turn up for another company before potential WWE return

As if all the rumor and innuendos regarding Jericho's future wasn't enough, there has also been a suggestion that the one-time leader of The Inner Circle may even drop by TNA in time for their debut on AMC should he decide against remaining All Elite.

Baydala said in a live stream earlier this week, "I do believe, because there's a lot of smoke around this from what I was gathering from people who were calling and texting me who would know, that Chris is very interested in working TNA. What a statement it would be if Chris Jericho shows up on the first episode of TNA on AMC."

At this rate, Jericho could potentially end up anywhere, with Tony Khan reiterating multiple times in recent interviews how much he respects his first World Champion and wants him to remain in AEW.

Of course, the uncertainty generated around Jericho's situation, from the expectation of him turning up on Raw, to AEW keeping his picture on their roster page, to conflicting reports surrounding his name being mentioned in WWE creative meetings, plays into Y2J's hands perfectly for a surprise return to the old New York territory.

At this rate, don't bet against him calling up Lance Storm to reform The Thrillseekers in a revived Smokey Mountain Wrestling.

