The Young Bucks Future in AEW Reportedly Uncertain

The Young Bucks are heading into a massive tag team match at All In this weekend inside Wembley Stadium. After that, the future for the influential tag team is uncertain.

The popularity of The Young Bucks and their ability to monetize their brand outside the WWE ecosystem were major factors in AEW becoming a viable national pro wrestling promotion. The Bucks were tag team innovators who ushered in a style of action that is now synonymous with AEW.

The Young Bucks aren't that "young" anymore and their future in AEW is uncertain. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that The Bucks may currently be working under their final AEW contract.

The Young Bucks time in AEW coming to an end?

Dave Meltzer noted that both Nick and Matt Jackson are older, with Matt clearing 40 years old. He also noted that both of them have made excellent money over the years and are set for life on the financial front.

The report also indicated the status of the other members of The Elite. Kenny Omega will reportedly continue to wrestle longer, while Adam Page wills stick around the longest because of his age.

The Elite have been signature parts of AEW since the company was founded by Tony Khan in 2019. Both Omega and Page have been world champions and The Young Bucks have been multiple-time tag team champions.

Do The Young Bucks have a WWE run in them?

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If The Young Bucks leave AEW, will their wrestling careers be over? That depends. The duo certainly have gas left in the tank, but would they have a suitable place to work? The team has never had a prolonged run in WWE, so that would be a fun possibility to fantasy book. They could also eventually return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Omega and The Bucks have an important weekend on the horizon. At the All In event on Sunday, Omega will defend his AEW Men's World Championship against Will Ospreay. As for The Young Bucks, they are in for a dream match and are scheduled to face Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships.

All In is the biggest event of the year on the AEW calendar. It will air live on PPV on Sunday afternoon from inside Wembley Stadium in London. Other announced matches for the show include Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship, Andrade vs. MJF, Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, and a massive AEW International Championship triple threat match with Kyle Fletcher defending his title against both Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada.