Brand New AEW Show Set to Premiere This Week

AEW, pro wrestling, and tea time. Appointment viewing.

That combination officially becomes a reality for wrestler fans on Thursday. On Wednesday, AEW announced that a brand-new show titled Spill The Tea will premiere on August 20. The new series features Rachel Bonnetta as host.

On the program, Bonnetta will interview and interact with various AEW stars, including Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Brawling Birds, Kyle Fletcher, and many others. Along with the premiere date announcement, AEW dropped a trailer for the show on social media.

"The tea is hot. And the insults are cold," AEW wrote regarding the program. "Spill The Tea with host Rachel Bonnetta premieres TOMORROW."

The tea is hot. And the insults are cold.



Spill The Tea with host @rachelbonnetta premieres TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/seUdMy09XQ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 19, 2026

Over the years, AEW has been creative in the different ways its talent has been showcased across different platforms. In the past, AEW has run cooking shows, backstage interview shows, and even produced a reality show surrounding Cody Rhodes, which aired on TNT. The company as a whole was the focus of a series titled AEW All Access, which ran for a season in 2023 on TBS.

AEW's flagship programs will remain its core shows. AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday nights on TBS. AEW Collision typically airs on Saturday nights on TNT. Dynamite was the company's first weekly television show, and it premiered in 2019. Collision joined the rotation in 2023.

AEW will make a significant content impact in the lead up to All In on PPV

Tony Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Currently, AEW is on the homestretch to its biggest PPV event of the year. All In takes place inside Wembley Stadium on August 30. The main event of the show is Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship.

Ospreay earned the opportunity by winning this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Initially, it looked as if Ospreay would face MJF for the belt, but MJF lost the title to Omega on a July episode of Dynamite.

Other announced matches for the show include The Young Bucks vs. Cope and Christian Cage for the WWE Men's World Tag Team Championships, The Brawling Birds vs. Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship, and much more.

AEW has started dropping shoulder content for All In. This week, the company featured episode one of its All In behind-the-scenes show. Ospreay was the focus of the episode, which centered on his severe neck injury at the end of 2025, recovery, and return to action.