Tony Khan Announces Date and Location for AEW All Out 2026

All Elite Wrestling has announced some big news.

From AEW Revolution earlier this year to AEW Forbidden Door just two weekends ago, AEW has been on a roll, putting on one killer event after another. 14-match supercards and multiple matches crossing the 20-minute threshold don't seem to be going away anytime soon, despite recent criticism.

AEW has molded an identity for itself, and it's become their entire brand. And Tony Khan and his roster have completely dived into their "where the best wrestle" motto. They'll continue to try to prove that when they take one of the biggest shows in their promotion's history to Chicago, Illinois, later this year.

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland inside a steel cage at AEW All Out | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW All Out is headed to Chicago

Tony Khan joined Case Lowe of Q101's Brian & Kenzie radio show in Chicago to deliver the exciting news that AEW All Out would be headed to the Windy City this fall. The show is set for September 26 inside the NOW Arena.

Tickets for the event go on sale next week, Monday, July 13, at 11:00 am Eastern time. Khan spoke about the decision to move All Out away from the Labor Day weekend, which they did last year as well.

"Well, in this case, I want to make sure that AEW All Out for the fans in Chicago and all the pay-per-view buyers all over the world feels like a top, premium, pay-per-view event, one of the biggest events of the year. And we'll be coming off AEW All In. Now, the weekend before Labor Day is actually a bank holiday in England and we've had a lot of success running shows there..." Tony Khan to Q101 Radio

AEW will be hosting AEW All In inside Wembley Stadium for the second time in three years on August 30.

Last year's All Out

Toronto, Canada, was in for a treat when AEW brought All Out to Scotiabank Arena last year. Canadian natives and current AEW World Tag Team champions Adam Copeland and Christian Cage beat FTR. Adam "Hangman" Page also successfully defended his AEW World Championship in a grueling 38-minute clash to main event the show.

Page also defended the world championship successfully at the 2024 edition of All Out when he retained against Swerve Strickland in a violent Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

As announced by @Q101Chicago, #AEWAllOut is returning to the @NOW_Arena in Chicago on Saturday, September 26!



Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 7/13. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at https://t.co/h4nYfXgfqr pic.twitter.com/yEODAuiKv3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2026

The AEW All Out pay-per-view can be purchased in the United States using HBO Max or Amazon Prime. Other global markets can purchase the pay-per-view using Prime, DAZN, Triller TV, or even MyAEW.com.