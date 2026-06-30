Tony Khan Responds to AEW PPV Criticism With Key Change

All Elite Wrestling is coming off another critically acclaimed pay-per-view this past Sunday night, but Tony Khan apparently heard one critique about Forbidden Door loud and clear.

By the time the annual cross-promotional event — which featured stars from AEW, NJPW, CMLL and Stardom — came to an end, it was nearly 1 o'clock Monday morning.

Yes, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay tore the house down in an incredibly brutal, bloody and personal battle for the Men's Owen Hart Cup, but it was still a tough ask of fans to stick with the show all the way until the end, when many had to get up early for work on Monday.

This writer, in particular, has a 5 a.m. EST wake-up call every weekday.

Whether you're like me or a more normal-functioning human being who sets their alarm a little later on in the day, you'll be happy to hear that Tony Khan is making an adjustment for the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view at the end of July.

Tony Khan announces that AEW Redemption will have an earlier start time

AEW Redemption will take over the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, July 26, and Tony Khan has now announced that the show will begin an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! For our upcoming AEW Redemption PPV in Montreal on Sunday, July 26, I’ve moved the start time to one hour earlier than the tremendous recent AEW PPV's." Tony Khan on X

Thank you all who watch AEW!

For our upcoming @AEW Redemption ppv in Montreal on Sunday, July 26, I’ve moved the start time to one hour earlier than the tremendous recent AEW ppvs.#AEWRedemption Buy In @ 6e/3p

Ppv @ 7e/4p! See you soon for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 30, 2026

The adjustment will now see the AEW Redemption Buy In pre-show begin at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST), and the main card get underway at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST).

Even with the earlier start time, there's still a very good chance that Redemption will run until midnight, or just before, but any busy adult over the age of 25 will tell you that every hour of sleep is incredibly valuable.

There are currently no matches on the card for AEW Redemption, but the build is expected to begin Wednesday, July 1 on AEW Dynamite. MJF will be defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Mark Briscoe after his team was successful in the 12-Man Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door.

Survival of the Fittest | All Elite Wrestling

A brand new TBS Champion will also be crowned as Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Hikaru Shida, Queen Aminata, Stardom's Maika and CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone battle it out in the first-ever AEW Survival of the Fittest Match.

Willow Nightingale was forced to relinquish the TBS Championship after she suffered a shoulder injury in May. She is working her way back to the ring and is reportedly expected to be back in the fold sometime in July.

We'll have more information on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite when our weekly preview drops tomorrow morning.