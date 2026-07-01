Will Ospreay Talks All In and the Weight of the Title in Latest Social Media Post

Will Ospreay will make a dream come true when he wrestles for the world championship inside Wembley Stadium in the main event of All In. He might even make two dreams come true.

At AEW Forbidden Door on Sunday night, Ospreay defeated Swerve Strickland in Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals and has now earned a shot at the world championship at All In. The match with Strickland was a war that Ospreay nearly lost, but he found a sixth gear and was able to earn the victory with a Tiger Driver 91.

On AEW television and during an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI prior to Forbidden Door, Ospreay articulated how much of a dream come true it would be to win the AEW Men's World Championship in his home country.

Ospreay told SI that all kids in England dream about kicking a game-winner inside Wembley, and said he'll get his shot to do just that if he wins this year's Owen. He did.

Will Ospreay is ready for a heavy weight on his shoulders at All In

Ospreay took to social media and issued comments about All In and his war against Strickland. He said getting through that match was a weight lifted off his shoulders, but admitted the weight would be more intense come All In.

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

“This moment felt a weight lifted," Ospreay wrote. "Knowing this Wednesday a much heavier weight will be on my shoulders that I’ll need to carry for two months to Wembley Stadium. It’s coming home."

"It" is the AEW Men's World Championship. That title is currently held by MJF, but he is scheduled to defend it on this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite against Mark Briscoe. Team Briscoe defeated Team MJF in a cage match at Forbidden Door to earn him a shot at the title.

Ospreay recently returned to AEW after a lengthy hiatus due to a neck injury, which he was recovering from.

Though Ospreay has never won the world championship in AEW, he's snagged other gold in the company as a former AEW International Champion.

AEW All In is scheduled to air on PPV from inside Wembley Stadium on August 30. The only other confirmed match for the show at this time is an AEW Women's World Championship match. Mercedes Moné won the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament at Forbidden Door, and because of that, she'll face whoever the champion is at All In.