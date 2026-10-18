Tony Khan Gives Update on Absent "Timeless" Toni Storm

"Timeless" Toni Storm has not been seen on AEW programming since March, and company president Tony Khan was unable to provide any sort of timeline for her return after Saturday's WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The four-time AEW Women's World Champion last competed at AEW Revolution. She defeated Marina Shafir inside the Crypto.com Arena and then had a surprise face-to-face with former WWE and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey in front of the Los Angeles crowd.

The following Wednesday night, however, Storm was attacked backstage by a mystery assailant prior to Dynamite going live on the air and has not been seen since. The angle was filmed to write Storm off of television for an extended period of time, but the real reason for her absence has never been disclosed to the public.

When will "Timeless" Toni Storm return to All Elite Wrestling?

During the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked if he could give an update on Storm and when fans might see her return to the ring.

"I know we’ve been missing Timeless Toni Storm, but everybody’s just been doing absolutely fantastic. The women’s wrestling in AEW has seen the locker room absolutely step up in the absence of the former world champion," Khan said.

“We have a great world champion now in Mercedes Moné, who’s had her first successful defense of the world championship [Saturday night]. The former world champion, Timeless Toni Storm, is certainly on a lot of our minds, and I can’t say when or where, but I know Timeless Toni Storm will be back in AEW and looking to get payback for whoever it was that took her out.”

Mercedes Mone | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Khan misspoke when referencing The CEO's victory over Thekla at WrestleDream. It was actually her second successful title defense as she had previously beaten Queen Aminata to retain her title at Grand Slam France on October 6.

His point still stands, however. Moné, Thekla, Willow Nightingale and others stepped up in a major way over the summer to help fill those famously thrown shows of "Timeless" Toni Storm at the top of the AEW Women's Division.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported back in March that Storm would be out of action for the remainder of the year. So, unless something has changed behind the scenes since that report, fans should not expect to see Storm come back to face her mysterious attacker until sometime in 2027 at the absolute earliest.