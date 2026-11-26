This Thankgiving, the turkey will come with sides of gravy and graps, courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW continues the annual tradition of presenting a Thanksgiving edition of AEW Collision tonight. Three Continental Classic matches are currently set for the card, including Konosuke Takeshita's first match since being announced as Daniel Garcia's replacement in the Blue League.

Garcia suffered an injury last week on Collision against Brody King and was forced to withdraw from the tournament. His replacement, Konosuke Takeshita, is no stranger to the tournament. Takeshita holds the record for the most points earned in the league phase of the Continental Classic.

Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia | All Elite Wrestling

Konosuke Takeshita will take on ROH World Champion Bandido, who already has three points, in a rematch of their stellar clash at last year's ROH Supercard of Honor. Can The Alpha make a statement and win his first three points of the Continental Classic, or will Bandido's winning ways continue?

In a strong display of confidence, Nick Wayne said, "I’m mogging the entire Gold League" ahead of his match with Tommaso Ciampa. Wayne has hit his stride in AEW since defeating Chris Jericho on two separate occasions. Now the Prodigy seeks to become the youngest Continental Classic winner of all time, but first he'll have to go through the Psycho Killer. Tommaso Ciampa has a chip on his shoulder to win the tournament after losing the National Championship. Which man will win tonight?

Also in the Blue League, Bandido's tag team partner, Brody King, will chase his own victory against Ricochet. Because King's match against Daniel Garcia ended due to a referee stoppage last week, Brody King earned the win and the points to go with it. Ricochet lost his first match of the tournament against Jay White and is looking to bounce back tonight with a win over Brody King. Who will take one step closer toward becoming Continental Champion?

Champions in action

The Don Callis Family is always eager to expand their territory in AEW, and their eyes are set on the AEW World Trios Championships. After winning the titles in a brutal Texas Death match at AEW Full Gear, The Dangerous New Level is more confident than ever. Swerve Strickland challenged the Don Callis Family to pick three representatives for the champions to defend against, and Hechicero, Josh Alexander, and Rocky Romero were selected. Will they bring the trios titles back to the Family?

Following a tense interaction backstage at AEW Dynamite, TBS Champion Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa will team up again to take on the seasoned duo of ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. Athena has history with both Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa, having defeated them both on different occasions to retain the ROH Women's World Championship, but now Queen Aminata has enticing gold of her own. Will Athena and Starkz have similar luck tonight in Omaha?

AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov has repeatedly rejected the recruitment efforts of the Don Callis Family since he made his AEW debut. Tonight, he'll share his response to Don Callis's most recent invitation. How will he address the crowd in Omaha?

Under the guidance of Stokely, the Kasper Brothers will be in action tonight, and they've made it clear that their end goal is to become AEW World Tag Team Champions. Sisters of Sin have a similar motivation. After laying low since their team lost at Blood and Guts, Skye Blue and Julia Hart are back and ready to make a climb of their own towards the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships when they step in the ring tonight.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Omaha, NE

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Dangerous New Level (c) vs. Don Callis Family

Queen Aminata & Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Brody King vs. Ricochet

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Nick Wayne

We'll hear Ilja Dragunov

The Kasper Brothers in action

Sisters Of Sin in action