Tony Khan Teases AEW Partnership With Streaming Service
It is a massive week for AEW. Tonight, the company will make history with the first international episode of Dynamite. On Saturday, the company will also be hosting its biggest show of the year, All In, at Wembley Stadium. With such a big week ahead, AEW CEO Tony Khan has been making the media rounds to discuss the company's major milestones.
On Wednesday, Khan visited the newly resurrected Barstool Sports show Rasslin to discuss all things AEW. However, show host Brandon Walker couldn't help but notice Kahn's new shiny blue hat.
It's a lovely hat and I think it's a wonderful streaming service. This hat was gifted to me in Paris... and I spent great time there with David Zaslav and WBD.- Tony Khan
Speculations about the company's next media rights deal have long been rumored that AEW could see its programming as part of the Max streaming platform. By wearing the hat in his interview, Khan is not hiding the fact that many believe that AEW will soon be partnering with the streaming service.
A big weekend in London is only going to help the company when it comes to making their next media rights deal. If a deal with Max becomes an actuality than score this as a home run for AEW and professional wrestling as a whole.
