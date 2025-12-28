Jon Moxley Defeats Kazuchika Okada To Win 2025 AEW Continental Classic

Prior to Saturday night's Continental Classic Championship Match at AEW Worlds End, a battered Jon Moxley vowed that Kazuchika Okada would have to kill him to walk out of Chicago with the Continental Title still around his waist.

The former AEW World Champion fought through busted teeth and an injured ankle to try and knock off the self-proclaimed greatest tournament wrestler in history, and in the end, Moxley proved that he just wanted the title a little bit more than the Rainmaker.

Okada dominated much of the match-up and appeared to have the tournament won on multiple occasions, including after connecting flush with his Rainmaker clothesline, but Moxley shockingly kicked out at two.

Riding a wave of adrenaline afterward, Moxley surprised Okada with a flurry of offense. He connected with a Paradigm shift, a Rainmaker clothesline of his own, a stomp and then finally the Death Rider to score the upset victory and end Okada's reign as Continental Champion at 647 days.

Moxley cut a fiery promo after the match, and dedicated his win to every man who entered the Continental Classic, the entire locker room and all the fans who help make AEW the most elite wrestling promotion in the world.

How Okada and Moxley punched their ticket to the C2 Finals

Kazuchika Okada | All Elite Wrestling

Okada advanced to the Continental Classic Championship Match for the second consecutive year after he defeated fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita in the semifinals.

The Rainmaker versus The Alpha was one of the most highly anticipated AEW contests of 2025, and fans inside the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago were treated to a brilliant chess match. The encounter started off slow with Okada looking to outwrestle his younger opponent, but the pace fired up quickly once Takeshita was able to get his feet underneath him and utilize his raw power.

Following a back-and-forth strike exchange, Takeshita nearly pulled out the victory after connecting with a flush knee strike. Okada escaped a Raging Fire attempt and found himself in the corner of the ring, where it turns out he had hidden a screwdriver in some of the turnbuckle padding.

He attempted The Rainmaker with the tool tucked along his forearm, but Takeshita was able to duck out of the way. When he turned around, however, Okada was right there to crack him in the temple with the screwdriver — somehow out of sight of the referee — and pinned the IWGP Heavyweight Champion to win the match in extraordinarily controversial fashion.

A situation to monitor in the future, Don Callis neither checked on Takeshita after the match nor did he seem upset by the finish.

Jon Moxley and Kyle Fletcher had the tough draw having to following Okada and Takeshita, and all they did was deliver an early contender for The Takedown on SI's Match of the Year for 2026 (matches taking place after December 13, 2025 qualify for next year's awards).

Mox and The Protostar fought an incredibly intense battle and it nearly ended in catastrophe after Fletcher landed directly on the top of his head off an avalanche suplex. Not only did Fletcher miraculous survive, but he went full throttle to close out the match. He delivered a picture perfect super kick to Moxley and followed it up with the Sheer Drop Brainbuster.

When the former AEW World Champion dug down deep and kicked out of the ensuing pinfall attempt at two, a flustered Fletched found himself in the same corner as Okada searching for the aforementioned screwdriver. Except when he went to retrieve it, it wasn't there. Okada had discarded it under the ring after using it on Takeshita.

Moxley utilized the opening to deliver a Paradigm Shift, but Fletcher kicked out at two. He followed up with the Death Rider, but once again Kyle was able to get his shoulder up in time.

There was no quit in either man on this night, but in the end, Mox was able to lock in the bulldog choke and forced Fletcher to pass out to earn a very hard fought victory.

After the Protostar gained consciousness, he protested the referee's decision to call off the match, saying he never gave up. Clearly upset over the loss, Fletcher delivered a chop block to the injured ankle of Jon Moxley and left him hobbled ahead of the finals.

