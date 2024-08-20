Swerve Strickland Delivers Perfect Response To Bryan Danielson's Child's Wish For All In Outcome
AEW is on the cusp of one of the company's biggest events in its young history. All In will take place this Saturday at Wembley Stadium and features a stacked card. The top of the card belongs to AEW Heavyweight champion Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson in a bout being showcased as a title vs. career matchup. Recently, Danielson shared that he's excited for his children to see him wrestle. However, his children may be rooting for his downfall.
In a recent interview with BBC Sounds, Danielson mentioned that his daughter is rooting for him to lose so he can come home to be a full-time dad. That comment quickly spread to Strickland, who tweeted out, " I got you, Birdie," in reference to Danielson's daughter, who made the comment. Maybe not the ideal cheering section comments that Danielson wants to hear before the big match.
Both Strickland and Danielson have done an incredible job building this matchup. AEW really attempted to reel folks in with a touching video package for Danielson last week to the tune of Green Day's 'Good Riddance.' The stage is set, and Saturday could be the last time fans see Danielson inside the squared circle. If that happens to be the case, it seems that not all will be lost, as at least one member of the Danielson family will be happy to have dad home.