Twitter Reacts To The Will Ospreay vs. PAC Match Of The Year Candidate From AEW All Out 2024
There's matches which are great and then there's matches that are out of this world.
The AEW International Championship match between Will Ospreay and PAC was the latter as the Englishman delivered one for the ages with Ospreay retaining the gold at AEW All Out.
As soon as Ospreay and PAC entered the ring, in unison, the crowd inside the NOW Arena got up on their feet and exploded because they anticipated what was about to happen in front of their eyes. What they got was more than anyone could have expected. PAC didn't waste time and made sure he gave the fans their hard-earned monies worth.
Not wanting to be outdone by his countryman, Ospreay wanted to show off what he could do but better than his counterpart.
With one breathtaking move after another, the crowd exploded at numerous times throughout the contest with "This Is Awesome" and "Holy S—" chants which only fueled Ospreay and PAC to show off and attempt more dangerous moves to try and put one another away.
Down the stretch, you could see Ospreay and PAC starting to slow down. It boiled down to a battle of attrition on who would be the best wrestler to come out from across the Atlantic. Ospreay and PAC were dishing the heavy artillery to put the other away once and for all.
Finally, Ospreay closed the show as he hit a Styles Clash and multiple hidden blades to finally put PAC and retain the gold he won 13 days ago from MJF at AEW All In.
The crowd rose to their feet in jubilation and excitement from what they just witnessed and social media was the same.