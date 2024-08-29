Several Major Matches Made Official for AEW All Out
AEW is barreling toward All Out weekend in Chicago.
Tony Khan has given himself a little more time to build the card for one of his oldest annual events by not running the show during Labor Weekend this year, but he wasted very little time getting some major matches together in the aftermath of Sunday's All In spectacle in London.
Fans at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL were treated to a hard hitting opening bout on the 8/29 edition of Dynamite. Hangman Adam Page def. 'The Stone Pitbull' Tomohiro Ishii after connecting with the Buckshot Lariat. He didn't have much time to revel in the victory, however, as Swerve Strickland came down to the ring.
Swerve walked up directly in Hangman's face and told Page that he feels sorry for him. Calling him a petulant child who's become obsessed with revenge and fallen further away from achieving success in AEW.
“Make no mistake, I may not have a championship belt around my waist right now, but I will always be referred to as a world champion. And this will always be my house. And you failed.”
The unhinged Hangman then went into a full blown meltdown, proclaiming that Swerve cannot beat him one-on-one without the help of Prince Nana or Brian Cage. Strickland didn't bat an eye and immediately challenged Page to back up his words in a steel cage match.
After losing his 'American' Championship to Will Ospreay at All In, MJF has revenge on his mind. During an in-ring promo Wednesday night, Max said that he was not done with Ospreay and made the new International Champion a promise.
"Billy boy, you best keep your head on a swivel. I have no doubt that one day you are going to come this close to winning the greatest prize in this sport, and just before you etch your name in the history books, I am going to cut you out at the knees with a smile on my face!"
MJF then attempted to turn his attention toward Daniel Garcia, who's presence this past Sunday allowed Ospreay to get the upper hand and beat Max with the Tiger Driver '91, but it wasn't long at all before Garcia hit the ring and a brawl ensued.
Once they were pulled apart by security Garcia revealed to Max that they have a date at All Out via Tony Khan's approval.
Willow Nightingale was already set to defend her CMLL Women's Championship against Kris Statlander, but after she and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Statlander and Stokely Hathaway in a Mixed Tag Team on the All In Zero Hour pre-show, it was up to the champ to choose the stipulation for next weekend's title bout. Nightingale chose a Chicago Street Fight.
The new AEW World Champion addressed his future to close out the show Wednesday. After winning the gold Sunday, Bryan Danielson said he's had a lot weighing on his mind. He's currently wrestling without an AEW contract. He'll need neck surgery soon and his family wants him at home full-time. The American Dragon said it's probably time he go home, but he's not going to do that yet.
"I am not going to retire as AEW Champion. I am going to fight as much as I can possibly can. Don’t get it twisted. When I lose this, my full time career will come to an end but that’s not going to happen any time soon!"
Danielson issued an open challenge for All Out. TNT Champion Jack Perry then blindsided Danielson in the ring and accepted the challenge.
Current card for AEW All Out:
- Bryan Danielson defends his AEW World Championship against 'The Scapegoat' Jack Perry
- Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a Steel Cage Match
- Willow Nightingale defends her CMLL Women's Championship against Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight
- MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
All Out returns to the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL on Sunday, Sept. 7. The Takedown at SI will be there to bring you live in-person coverage.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Owens Reflects on the Last Decade of Fights, Friendships and Breaking Down Fourth Walls in WWE
EXCLUSIVE: Confidence is Key to the Success of Roxanne Perez in NXT