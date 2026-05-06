Will Ospreay Advocates for the New Day to Join AEW

The pro wrestling world was flipped on its head this weekend when news of The New Day departing WWE broke on Saturday morning.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were reportedly asked to renegotiate their contracts with WWE and both decided against it. They will be free agents and able to work wherever they want very soon. Their departure came on the heels of the annual post-WrestleMania talent releases in WWE.

WWE talent like Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, and others were released from the company. Various NXT stars from the WWE Performance Center were let go as well.

Will The New Day end up in AEW? Will Ospreay certainly hopes so.

Will Ospreay welcomes The New Day to join AEW

In a new interview with Forbes, Ospreay spoke on The New Day. He confirmed that he would love for Woods and Kingston to join AEW and wrestle him.

The New Day | IMAGO / Depositphotos

“I would love it," Ospreay said of The New Day joining AEW. "I’ve heard nothing but wonderful things about them. I loved watching Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship and seeing what that meant to so many people. I think that’s powerful stuff.

"I’ve only really spoken with Xavier Woods on Twitter, and I think it’s mostly been about costumes more than anything. He’s messaged me quite a lot about how he loves my jackets. Everybody says they’re wonderful human beings, so if the avenues are there, of course I’d love to f***ing wrestle them.”

Ospreay recently returned to AEW from a serious neck injury. He wrestled Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynasty PPV event, but lost to the man who was responsible for putting him the shelf. Ospreay was out of action for nearly a year because of neck surgery.

Ospreay has been in an odd place since losing to Moxley at Dynasty. He was abducted by Moxley and The Death Riders and now seemingly is on their side. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley joined up with the Death Riders to train. Moxley says he is going to help Will Ospreay find himself once again.

Will Ospreay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The next AEW PPV event is Double or Nothing. The show takes place over Memorial Day weekend from New York City. Announced matches for the show include Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship and FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship in an "I Quit" Street Fight.