Will Ospreay Comments on Possible AEW Dream Match With Former WWE Star (Exclusive)

A former WWE workhorse appears to be on his way to All Elite Wrestling, and Will Ospreay is certainly open to the possibility of a dream match.

A year ago, Ilja Dragunov was lighting up WWE weekly television, defending the WWE United States Championship in open challenges and putting on some of the company's most electric TV matches in some time. However, he would slowly disappear from programming come the start of 2026, and eventually became a free agent over the summer, opting not to re-sign with the company.

Understandably, speculation immediately began about him jumping ship to AEW, with reports indicating he has put pen to paper and will be debuting soon. Now, with plenty of anticipation for his first appearance, the AEW World Champion Ospreay is weighing in on his potential arrival.

"Dragunov was someone that performed on wXw for a fair bit of time, and there have been shows that we've been on, we've been on the same shows together, but we have never shared a ring with one another," Ospreay told The Takedown on SI.

"Hearing that there's potential that he is coming in is exciting because I'm sure if you bring him in and you keep us on separate sides of the roster and build us both up, it could generally be like a big money-drawing singles match that could main event any show anywhere in the world."

Dragunov could be a great fit for AEW

Ilja Dragunov and Will Ospreay could be on the table in AEW. | WWE

Ospreay noted that he and Dragunov have never had a true sit-down conversation with another, but he knows they are mutual admirers of one another's work.

While AEW proudly carries the moniker of being "where the best wrestle," the 32-year-old Dragunov would bring instant worldwide credibility, should he make his way to the company. He spent seven years in WWE wrestling across NXT UK, NXT, and the WWE main roster, receiving universal acclaim for some of his matches with GUNTHER, Carmelo Hayes, and others.

"As a performer, I think there isn't many people that can bring the level of intensity that he does. I think he has a crazy ability to be to make anyone that he is wrestling perform onto the same intensity that he does," Ospreay said.

"I think that's a very unique pro wrestler to be able to do that because there are, of course, intense individuals within AEW. But I feel like he is a complete anomaly."

The AEW World Champion could not confirm whether or not Dragunov has indeed signed with the company, but he made clear that he is eager about the possiblity of it.

"If he was to come in, I think he stands out straight away," he said. "There isn't anyone that I can really say that matches that type of energy that he brings."

If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T The Takedown on SI.