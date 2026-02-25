AJ Styles Explains Why Now Was the Right Time to Retire From Wrestling

Why didn't AJ Styles utilize all of 2026 before retiring from WWE?

Last year, AJ Styles made it clear that 2026 would be his last year as an active in-ring competitor. In the fans' minds, this would allow them plenty of time to say goodbye to one of the greatest to ever do it.

So when Styles retired in the first month of the year at the Royal Rumble after losing a match to Gunther, it was hard for many wrestling fans to take.

If last night's episode of Monday Night Raw did anything, it gave finality to the in-ring career of AJ Styles. Thoughts and hopes of a future match in TNA or AEW were seemingly thrown out the window after last night's speech to close out the show.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you." 👏@AJStylesOrg ending it where it all began ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QFf3j6gIWq — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

Future WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles was a recent guest on the Raw Recap show. When asked why now was the right time for him to retire, Styles said it was the right time before he made a fool of himself, believing he was on the verge of doing that.

"Why is now the right time? I mean, now's the right time to retire, so I don't make a fool out of myself, so I don't embarrass myself. I'm on the verge of doing just that," AJ Styles said. "Now's the time. It's not easy, mind you, but it's the time."

Did AJ Styles contemplate retiring somewhere else other than WWE?

AJ Styles | WWE

That certainly does not seem to be the case. Despite that, Styles was asked if there were any thoughts of retiring somewhere else other than WWE. AJ didn't directly answer the question, but admitted that if TNA had given him the right deal, he would have never left that company.

"Was there ever a thought of retiring anywhere besides WWE? Here's the crazy thing: had TNA offered me the deal that I had, I would have stayed there," AJ Styles said. "So there was that. I was proud of the fact that I helped make a company. I wanted to be there, but as things would have it, here I am at WWE, and I'm grateful for it."

AJ Styles will be immortalized as part of the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame this April in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 weekend. Styles joins Stephanie McMahon as the only announced members of the class to date.