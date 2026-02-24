The Phenomenal AJ Styles is the latest inductee to the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

Monday night on WWE Raw, the company paid tribute to AJ Styles. Several names from Styles' past, including The Good Brothers, Frankie Kazarian, and Abyss, all appeared to celebrate The Phenomenal One's illustrious career.

AJ Styles got the ring to himself to close out tonight's show. He spoke about his career and ending things in front of his family this evening in Atlanta. Unlike what happened last month at the Royal Rumble, Styles officially left his jacket and gloves in the ring.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you." 👏@AJStylesOrg ending it where it all began ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QFf3j6gIWq — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

The credits rolled, signifying the end of the broadcast, but WWE had one more surprise up its sleeve for The Phenomenal One.

As the stage filled with the rosters of Raw, SmackDown, and several names from Styles' past, the lights went out, and the gong hit as The Undertaker rode out to the ring on his motorcycle to speak to the man he shared his retirement match with back at WrestleMania 36.

For a brief moment, it seemed The Undertaker was teasing one more match between them at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Instead, he turned it around to reveal that AJ Styles was the latest inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class.

This likely marks the end of AJ Styles' in-ring career

The NEWEST inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame! ✨@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/MAXc5hHODu — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

Monday's Hall of Fame announcement, alongside AJ Styles leaving his jacket and gloves in the ring, likely closes the door on The Phenomenal One stepping into the ring for another match in the near future.

This will likely disappoint many fans who were hoping to see Styles compete in several more dream matches this year before he officially calls it a career. However, that's looking very unlikely. Potential appearances in companies like AEW or New Japan are likely off the table. However, a potential induction into the TNA Hall of Fame later this year should be very much on the table.

While it had been reported that AJ Styles' WWE contract was set to expire at some point this month, it was also noted that Styles and WWE were in talks about a possible extension. Based on what happened on Raw, it would not be surprising to learn that a new deal between the two sides had been reached in recent weeks.

AJ Styles is OFFICIALLY a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026! 😤@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/3VJrHu3VOc — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

AJ Styles will join the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class alongside Stephanie McMahon. Other names of this year's class have not yet been revealed as of this writing. As for who might be inducting him, BodySlam is reporting that WWE would like to have John Cena do those honors.

On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we'd like to congratulate AJ Styles on a tremendous and certainly Hall of Fame-worthy wrestling career.

