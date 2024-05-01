For AJ Styles, His Run in New Japan ‘Changed Everything’
AJ Styles on wrestling in Japan: “It put me on the map immediately”
For a dozen years, AJ Styles helped carry TNA Wrestling.
Throughout that period of time, TNA held one commodity that no other promotion–not even Vince McMahon's WWE–could champion. They had Styles in the ring, a uniquely charismatic throwback who just so happens to possess a modern skill set and perspective.
During the highs and lows, Styles remained the company’s backbone. When he was offered a significant pay decrease for 2014, that marked the beginning of a career-defining stretch that led Styles to WWE.
Styles exited the familiar surroundings of TNA, traveling instead to foreign territory in Japan. Joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2014 was a gamble that paid off almost instantaneously, as Styles’ decade-plus of grinding through the blood, toil, and tears put him in a position where he was an overnight sensation in Japan.
Wrestled his first match under a New Japan contract on May 3, 2014–nearly a decade to the day–Styles left an enduring mark, defeating Kazuchika Okada to become the new IWGP heavyweight champion.
“The creative changed everything for me,” said Styles. “If I were bringing somebody over to be in my company, the last thing I would do is have them win the heavyweight championship as soon as they got there. But that’s what they did. And it worked. It put me on the map immediately.”
Styles was no longer the guy carrying the banner for TNA. Instead, he was viewed as an international sensation who conquered the wrestling scene in Japan. He became the leader of Bullet Club, etching his name into history as the faction seized the collective interest of the industry.
Iconic matches soon followed, most notably as he shared the ring with Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shinsuke Nakamura.
“New Japan was getting hot, real hot, and that’s when I got there,” said Styles. “I got to be in the ring with incredible talent like Shinsuke, Okada, and Tanahashi. Those guys, they’re big time. And there were no handcuffs. Whatever I wanted to say or do, I could.”
As time marched forward and the calendar pointed to 2016, Styles learned a life-changing piece of information. He discovered that Nakamura was WWE-bound, which seemed inconceivable in 2015. Soon after, he also found out that there was interest in bringing Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and himself back east along with Nakamura.
“When I heard Shinsuke was leaving, he didn’t even know I knew,” said Styles. “Nobody knew, I’ll put it like that–and that’s when I spoke about it with Gallows and Anderson, and we all decided to leave.”
Life imitated art when Styles–Bullet Club’s on-screen leader–attempted to bring recruit Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga to WWE. But Fale was deep-rooted in New Japan, and Tonga–now the newest member of The Bloodline–also stayed before making the move years later.
“Fale is a New Japan guy until the end,” said Styles. “Timing is everything, and that’s why Tama is in WWE now.”
Eight years into his tenure with WWE, Styles has repeatedly proven he is one of the most elite professional wrestlers in the world. Long gone are the ridiculous questions of whether Styles could succeed in WWE, or if he could have mass appeal with a southern accent. His commitment to the craft sets a high standard, and there are very few in all of wrestling who can match Styles in the ring.
Ageless and timeless, Styles, 46, challenges newly crowned WWE champion Cody Rhodes this Saturday in Décines, France, which is just a two-and-a-half-hour train ride from Paris. Rhodes is basking in the glory of vanquishing Roman Reigns, putting an end to their legendary two-year feud with a tremendous–one might even say phenomenal–victory at WrestleMania 40. But wrestling’s compass points forward, not back, so his next feud is pivotal.
There is no one better for Rhodes than Styles. He relishes playing the villain, while Rhodes takes pride in representing the masses. And there is some fascinating connective tissue between the two–both are former NWA champions (two of only four, along with Buddy Rogers and Ric Flair, to hold both the NWA world title and the WWE championship), and both experienced career-defining moments in Bullet Club. When Rhodes headlined the Cow Palace against Kenny Omega in the summer of 2018, a match that clearly illustrated Rhodes had far more depth in the ring than he was credited with, he embraced the Bullet Club nomenclature to catapult himself to new heights. In a similar manner, Styles had done the same.
Styles and Rhodes are wrestling their first-ever singles match against one another at Backlash. But it is not Styles first match against a member of the Rhodes family, as he wrestled Dusty Rhodes in 2003.
“I was wrestling a legend,” said Styles. “I was stoked to be able to do that. We spent more time together out of the ring. When Dusty was in charge of creative, we’d talk a lot. He would tell me about his son who wrestled in high school. I wrestled in high school, too. And that was Cody. I almost went to one of his matches. Imagine that?”
After Rhodes’ masterful program with Reigns, he can reach new heights as champion if this feud with Styles is executed correctly. And for Styles, this is not a retirement tour. He is back in the main event, a spot he relishes, and he intends to make the utmost of the opportunity.
“It’s my opportunity to show I can still be the guy, make sure everybody looks great, and make it entertaining,” said Styles. “That’s not added pressure. It’s exciting. I know the fans are going to be nuts. I’m going to get those butterflies. That energy, I’m excited just thinking about it.”
While the safe bet is on Rhodes winning, the likeliest outcome is that this program receives more time. If that is the case, there is a possibility of Styles eventually taking the belt, making Rhodes the hunter instead of the hunted.
“We’re two guys who will do whatever it takes to win,” said Styles. “You can watch a UFC or a WWE fight, but a big difference is the UFC fighters usually shake hands after the fight. I hope that Cody offers me that same respect when I take his WWE championship.”
The (Online) Week in Wrestling
- The Elite, Jack Perry, and Tony Khan worked a tremendous angle at the end of last week’s Dynamite, which ended with Khan laid out.
- Timing also worked in AEW’s favor. The NFL Draft began the day after Dynamite, and Khan, wearing a neck brace, capitalized on the added publicity.
- Kenny Omega returns to AEW tonight. Could we see a face off against Kazuchika Okada?
- Damian Priest and Jey Uso each have a big opportunity in their world heavyweight title match this Saturday afternoon at Backlash, as both seek to prove they belong in the world title scene.
- In news that somehow isn’t shocking, Darby Allin was hit by a bus.
- Jon Moxley defends the IWGP world heavyweight championship this Saturday in Japan.
- The WWE Draft was not full of shocks or surprises, but it solidified the rosters for Raw and SmackDown.
Bill Goldberg would have been a solid short term fit in AEW
Last week, Bill Goldberg said he opted not to sign with AEW because the product, in his words, was “too cheesy”.
This week, AEW CEO Tony Khan expressed that he had interest in working with Goldberg, but the two sides never came to an agreement.
In other words, Goldberg and AEW never agreed upon the money. File this one under the not surprising category.
The unfortunate part is this could have been a victory for both sides. Goldberg coming into AEW for a farewell run, one where he put over Powerhouse Hobbs or Wardlow, could have been special. Imagine him spearing the Young Bucks? Or giving some sort of outrageous jackhammer to Darby Allin?
There was no need to become world champion. But in moderation, there was potential for this to be a mutually beneficial partnership.
Never say never with AEW, but if Goldberg still wants one more run, it will be interesting to see where that happens.
Tweet of the Week
CM Punk has brought out the best in Drew McIntyre.