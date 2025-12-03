TNA President Carlos Silva Reveals If WWE Helped With AMC Negotiations (Exclusive)

TNA Wrestling will have a new home in 2026, with the company agreeing to a new media rights deal with AMC Networks. The move will bring Thursday Night iMPACT! to AMC's flagship station, alongside TNA programming to the AMC+ app.

The Takedown on SI first reported AMC Network's involvement in the negotiations back in November, with the organization emerging as a frontrunner late in the fall. This came on the heels of rumors that a WWE-affiliated network would be interested in the property, such as The CW or A&E.

The AMC Networks are owned by the Dolan family, with James Dolan overseeing Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment. WWE has had a fruitful relationship with the organization for decades, leading many to believe it had potential involvement in helping TNA negotiate a deal. Speaking with The Takedown on Wednesday morning, Silva refuted those rumors.

"No, we did all the negotiations ourselves with me leading the charge on the TNA side, and then [Creative Artists Agency] leading the charge as our representative and our partner on the deal," Silva said. He would not confirm the terms of the agreement between TNA and AMC, but noted both parties were satisfied.

"Look, WWE and NXT are very important partners to us. So we kept them in the loop. They knew what was coming. They knew about the deal before you knew about the deal. But no, they've got their own deals. They're very busy with their deals. So they let us go out and cut a deal and get on a major network. And I think they're happy for us. And we were happy with the way it went."

The Future of the WWE and TNA Relationship

WWE and TNA announced an unprecedented multi-year partnership earlier this year, one that has seen stars from TNA and WWE NXT collaborate extensively across their respective television programs. The deal has even seen the likes of former TNA talent (and current WWE star) Joe Hendry wrestle at WrestleMania against Randy Orton.

On Tuesday, a report surfaced indicating that WWE would exercise an out clause with its TNA partnership within 60 days as a result of the new AMC deal. TNA officials adamantly denied this being the case, including Silva.

On Wednesday, Silva expanded on why the WWE and TNA partnership will continue for the foreseeable future.

"Yeah, I don't even understand the wrestling community sometimes when things like this come out," he said. "We've all been in sports entertainment our whole careers. I mean, we're coming out with great news that TNA is on a major network. Everyone's been worried and upset and thinking that we need this. We get it done. And then the first report that comes out is that the partner that has been so great and that we've worked so well with over these last nine months, it's just really, frankly, it's a bunch of silliness. We have a great relationship."

The Takedown asked Silva directly if he believes WWE will exercise any clause akin to what was reported (should it exist), which he does not believe will be the case.

"It's all going to continue. There's a lot of things in the works, working with at the top levels with both Nick [Khan] and Paul [Levesque] and then working with NXT with Shawn [Michaels] and Johnny [Russo], and [Jeremy Borash], and and so many others. Everyone's been great. So no, I have zero buzz or inkling around anything other than it being going great. And we're going to continue to keep the partnerships going strong," Silva said.

TNA will debut on AMC Networks on Jan. 15, 2026 with a live edition of Thursday Night iMPACT!

