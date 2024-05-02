Anthony Smith Looking to Deliver Mammoth Upset at UFC 301
Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.
Anthony Smith: “I’ve done this 1,000 times–I’m ready”
In some fight circles, Vitor Petrino has already defeated Anthony Smith.
Even though the fight doesn’t even take place until this Saturday at UFC 301, Smith has heard–repeatedly–that the undefeated Petrino is going to roll over him.
“It’s like he’s already won, right?” said Smith. “Maybe I should just go to the beach. I guess it’s already over.”
Petrino (11-0) has enjoyed nothing but success in his UFC run, which clocks in at just over 600 days. But his last performance, a unanimous decision victory against Tyson Pedro in March, was not all that impressive.
The gap between Pedro and Smith is considerable, making this light heavyweight bout on Saturday a significant challenge for Petrino.
“I’m in a good place,” said Smith. “I had a really good training camp. I feel like I made some positive advancements. And I’ve been here before. The guy I’m fighting, he hasn’t.
“I’ve done this 1,000 times–I’m ready. No one is expecting me to win anyway. All of the pressure is on him. So I’ll see if I can drag him into some deep water, and we’ll see if he can swim.”
Smith, 35, has lost two of his last three. That includes a defeat this past December against Khalil Rountree Jr., a fight Smith accepted on short notice. While there has been chatter that retirement is imminent, Smith (37-19) disagreed with the notion.
“I still love the game, and I know I still have it in me,” said Smith. “On any given day, I can beat anybody in this division. There’s this narrative I’m done. I’m not.”
Smith provides excellent analysis for the UFC broadcast team. Perhaps people are becoming more accustomed to him wearing a headset instead of a mouthpiece, but he relishes the chance to do both–which he views as very different and distinct entities.
“When I’m at the desk, my job is to build them up and make people want to watch them,” said Smith. “When I’m working the desk and a guy is fighting, it’s different. And it’s different when I’m his opponent.”
The odds do not sit in Smith’s favor in his bout against Petrino. That provides more motivation for a fight he needs to win on Saturday.
“Four-to-one odds?” asked Smith. “That’s absolutely crazy. Let’s go make people some money.”