Hall of Famer José Aldo Returns to Octagon at UFC 301

Aldo discussed his motivation for returning to the cage, as well as expressed his affinity for Conor McGregor

UFC 301 marks the return of José Aldo.

The UFC Hall of Famer last competed in August of 2022, when he was thoroughly outclassed by Merab Dvalishvili. Prior to that, Aldo had pieced together a three-fight win streak against Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Chito Vera.

Considering that Dvalishvili is destroying all of his opponents, there is reason for optimism that the 37-year-old Aldo will have a triumphant return in the Octagon on a card taking place in Brazil.

“This is for me,” said Aldo, speaking through a translator. “This is to prove to myself I’m still here.”

José Aldo punches Renato Moicano at a UFC Fight Night in Brazil in 2019
Of course, there is one major caveat: this is airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view, not Disney+. UFC 301 is not a fairytale, and looking to spoil Aldo’s return is Jonathan Martinez.

Initially slated to be Dominick Cruz, the opponent changed drastically when it was revealed to be Martinez (19-4). Winner of six in a row, the 30-year-old Martinez is ranked twelfth in the bantamweight division–and he is in need of a defining moment, which a victory here could provide.

“I would have liked to have fought Dominick,” said Aldo (31-8). “That’s a fight we’ve been talking about since the WEC days. But my goal is to take on the toughest opponent I can find. That’s Jonathan.”

José Aldo kicks "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung at UFC 163 in 2013
Cruz last fought in August of 2022, only a week prior to Aldo’s farewell bout. Aldo then shifted his focus to boxing, fighting two bouts in 2023. Throughout the training, he realized how much he missed MMA.

“I wanted to do more boxing, and I did,” said Aldo. “All that work, all that training, it showed me I can still do this. I keep up with my conditioning and my diet. I was still in that atmosphere. I’ve never really stopped.”

Incredibly, nine years have passed since Conor McGregor knocked out Aldo in a featherweight title bout. The two have formed a friendship, and Aldo is among those hoping McGregor is victorious in his return to the cage this summer.

“My weight has gone down, and Conor has got bigger, so you won’t see a rematch between us,” said a smiling Aldo. “I’m always rooting for Conor. I always want him to win.”

José Aldo celebrates his victory against Chad Mendes at UFC 142 in 2012
Even though McGregor is not in his future, the possibility exists that Aldo will return for more fights. Before he can decide on what comes next, Aldo needs to overcome Martinez.

“I was offered a multi-fight deal, but I need to show what I can do first,” said Aldo. “Then I can make a decision about my future.”

The Pick ‘Em Section

UFC 301 flyweight title bout: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Steve Erceg

  • Pick: Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 301 bantamweight bout: José Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

  • Pick: Jonathan Martinez

UFC 301 light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

  • Pick: Anthony Smith

UFC 301 middleweight bout: Ihor Potieria vs. Michel Pereira

  • Pick: Michel Pereira

UFC 301 middleweight bout: Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig

  • Pick: Caio Borralho

Last week: 2-3

2024 record: 40-38

Published
