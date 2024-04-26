Booker T on Reality of Wrestling Partnering with the USFL’s Houston Roughnecks–& His Iconic Brawl with Steve Austin
Twenty-three years ago, Booker T debuted in WWE.
An established star in WCW, the move to WWE marked uncharted territory. Yet Booker T thrived in the new environment, creating one of his most lasting moments during his first year in the company.
Booker T tormented “Stone Cold” Steve Austin throughout 2001, until Austin enacted his revenge–in spectacular fashion–in a grocery store.
“In the moment, neither one of us had any idea we were creating a masterpiece,” said Booker Huffman, who is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. “We were given an opportunity, and we made the most of it. And I got to work with Steve Austin, one of the all-time greats. Steve had some great one-liners in that scene that still make people laugh out loud.”
The Booker-Austin feud will be revisited this Sunday night on WWE Rivals, which airs on A&E.
“Me and Steve, we’re two Texas boys from WCW,” said Huffman. “We were cut from that same cloth.
“That brawl, it was such an entertaining thing. You might not believe this, but up until last month, I had never watched it in its entirety. [Former WWE star] Maven came out to see me, and his one request was that we watch it together. When we were watching it, I cried. I couldn’t stop laughing.”
The hallmarks of Booker T’s career were a dedication to his work and an overemphasis on preparation. Even though that scene was largely improvised, he was fully prepared to succeed in that moment.
“I watched Trick Williams win the NXT title on Tuesday night, and it was such a moment,” said Huffman. “All I could think to myself was how preparation is the only luck you’re going to have, and Trick was prepared for the moment.
“That was my mentality when I wrestled, and it still is now. I always wanted to dress the part and be the part. You can’t forget this is a job and people always deserve your best.”
In addition to his commentary each week on the NXT broadcast, Booker continues to expand his enterprise. He is hosting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E, as well as his Hall of Fame radio show. Along with his wife Sharmell, he is building Reality of Wrestling–his wrestling school and promotion–into a launchpad for aspiring pro wrestlers.
NXT’s Roxanne Perez and AEW’s Bryan “The Bounty Hunter” Keith represent two of the more prominent ROW alums, and Booker is excited to introduce more of his wrestlers to the world.
“I was that kid who loved pro wrestling,” said Huffman. “I needed someone to look out for me and make sure I was flying straight so I’d avoid trouble. That’s what we do at Reality of Wrestling. We’re helping young people get to the next level, and they’re helping us, too–they’re helping us create something.
“It’s been amazing to see Roxanne Perez, who started at Reality of Wrestling at 16 years old, or ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Bryan Keith. His first show with Reality of Wrestling, he borrowed his mom’s car to get here–but the car broke down and we had to help him. If you love wrestling, you love this level, too. There’s something special about this journey.”
The newest development out of ROW is its partnership with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks. The two entities are teaming up to host “Row Live” tomorrow before the Roughnecks’ game at Rice Stadium, and the event includes a meet-and-greet with Booker T and a live ROW show during the Fan Fest tailgate.
“We’re celebrating Houston wrestling,” said Huffman. “Growing our relationship with the Roughnecks, it’s going to be tremendous. We want to push the Roughnecks and support them however we can–and we’re looking forward to getting some of them in the ring. This is our first event with them, but definitely not the last.”