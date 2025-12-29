Major Update On Jacob Fatu's WWE Future Amid Injury Hiatus

WWE is about to put a bow on 2025 with Monday's edition of WWE Raw on Netflix. It's a stacked card that will feature two championship matches.

First, a WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match with Stephanie Vaquer defending her title against both Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella. Second, a WWE World Tag Team Championship match with The Usos challenging AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

The company will start off 2026 with a huge Raw card on January 5. That show will feature CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

As for the rest of 2026, that belongs to Jacob Fatu. Fatu has been out of action recovering from a dental injury, but a new report indicates he's set to return soon. When he does, expect big things for the former WWE United States Champion.

Jacob Fatu set for major WWE push in 2026

Bodyslam is reporting that WWE wants Fatu to have a huge 2026. That push was scheduled to begin near the end of 2025, but because of the injury, will now take place when he returns in 2026. .According to the report, Fatu is expected to be back on WWE television in the beginning of 2026.

Fatu has been off television since October. He was written off TV with a bloody backstage attack and hasn't been seen since.

MORE: Jacob Fatu Reveals Story Of Losing Yokozuna's WWE Title Belt Backstage

Fatu made his WWE debut as part of The New Bloodline faction in June of 2024. He immediately made an impact because of his aura and in-ring acumen.

Fatu made his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Fatu wrestled LA Knight on night one. In that match, he defeated Knight to win the WWE United States Championships, which was his first singles championship win in the WWE.

After the title win at WrestleMania, Fatu spent most of the year feuding with his former faction friends. Solo Sikoa defeated Fatu to win the WWE United States Championship at Night of Champions when JC Mateo and a debuting Talla Tonga interfered. Fatu went on to challenge Sikoa for the title at SummerSlam, but was unsuccessful in reclaiming the crown.

Fatu is a member of the Anoaʻi family. He's a former WWE Tag Team Champion in WWE and a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

