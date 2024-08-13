John Gotti III on Rematch Against Floyd Mayweather: ‘Fate Gave Me A Second Fight’
John Gotti III is not viewing his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. as an exhibition.
He sees it for what it is: an opportunity to launch into an entirely new realm.
“This fight can dictate the course of my future in the fight game,” said Gotti. “He’s going to be met with bad intentions. After everything that happened last time, we’ll see who backs up first.”
Their initial exhibition bout took place in June of 2023, ending by disqualification 58 seconds into the sixth round after referee Kenny Bayliss repeatedly warned both fighters to stop their excessive clinching and abusive language. That is when chaos ensued, as a furious Gotti continued to throw punches–and teammates, family members, and their respective entourage stormed the ring.
“This is going to be a hell of a fight,” said Gotti. “It’s going to be a very interesting night. Don’t let Floyd fool you–he’s taking this seriously, he’s coming to fight.”
The eight-round exhibition airs on DAZN and takes place on Saturday, August 24, with Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City serving as the setting. Since retiring from professional boxing in 2017, the undefeated Mayweather (50-0) has turned his attention to exhibition bouts. There is a storyline behind this one, with bad blood between Gotti–who is the grandson of infamous mob boss John Gotti–and Mayweather.
Gotti, 31, is sixteen years younger than Mayweather. He is also far less experienced, which is no slight when facing one of the greatest to ever grace the ring. A former MMA fighter, he is determined to prove his worth in boxing.
“My motivation is for people I love and care about it,” said Gotti. “I want to make my family look good and set an example for my family. My little brother Joseph is starting to box, so I want to make a good example. I can see it when we’re in the gym training. If I can make him do something positive with his life, then I’ve done my job.
“I’m one of only two other fighters to have a rematch against Floyd. He’s one of the greatest fighters to ever lace up boxing gloves. Being in the ring with someone of that caliber, the challenge excites me.”
Mayweather, 47, still possesses the speed, reflex, and power that made him elite. He controlled the first bout against Gotti, utilizing all his trademarks, including covering ground extremely quickly and manipulating Gotti with his movement.
Gotti believes the experience from the first fight will benefit him in the rematch. That is a tall task, but one that is motivating him to be at his absolute best.
“I’ve seen his best, he hasn’t seen mine,” said Gotti. “Last time, I was timid. He’ll see the real me on August 24, and I’m intrigued to see how he handles that.
“Fate gave me a second fight, and I’m making the most of it.”