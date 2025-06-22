Boxing Champion Canelo Álvarez Confirms Talks About Potential Match In WWE
Canelo Alvarez may be the latest in a long line of boxing superstars to trade the sweet science for pro wrestling.
The likes of Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Tyson Fury and the great Muhammad Ali have all tried their hands at sports entertainment over the years with varying degrees of success. Now, the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion may be on his way to WWE.
Once he's dealt with the not so small matter of Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on September 13.
The Mexican four-weight champion was taking questions at Fanatics Fest in New York City, where he stood face-to-face with Crawford, who he will meet at Allegiant Stadium in September, the same site where WrestleMania 41 took place this year and WrestleMania 42 will take place next year.
Given that Canelo vs Crawford is being promoted under Dana White's new boxing promotion with TKO, it was not surprising that the prospect of Alvarez crossing over to a bout in WWE was floated during his press conference.
And the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion confirmed that talks have already taken place about such a prospect.
"We're talking about it. Maybe" Canelo answered, continuing, "Maybe you will see me in the WWE at some point."
With WWE's recent acquisition of Mexican Lucha Libre promotion AAA, and the success of their recent interpromotional Worlds Collide event at the Forum in Los Angeles, the company have made no secret of their desire to make major inroads into the Mexican market. A major crossover match involving a name as big as Canelo Alvarez would go some way to making those inroads reach even further.
