Regis Prograis: ‘I’m Hungry To Be A Three-Time Champion’
When Regis Prograis began boxing, he was a 16-year-old with limited skill and massive dreams.
A lot has changed since Prograis started his career in Houston, Texas at Willie Savannah’s Gym, where he only needed to look over his shoulder to witness the great Evander Holyfield training. Now, nineteen years later, Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) is a two-time boxing world champion–yet he is still dreaming big, looking for his third world title reign.
Prograis can take a colossal step in that direction with a victory against Jack Catterall, who he meets on October 26 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. This was originally scheduled for August 24, but was postponed after Catterall, 31, suffered an injury.
“I just need to go out and be me,” said Prograis, who held the World Boxing Association super lightweight title as well as had a reign with the World Boxing Council super lightweight title. “I’m going to show why I’m the kingpin at 140.”
The 12-round, 140-pound main event against Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) will effectively determine the next contender for the WBC light welterweight title. It is a fight that is a true 50/50 bout, one that is incredibly difficult to predict.
“This is the two best in the division without a belt on the line,” said Prograis, 35. “We’re both at our peak, we both want it really bad. I’ve been a champion twice, but I’m hungry to be a three-time champion. To me, that’s special. Muhammad Ali did it, and that’s what I want–to win the belt for a third time.
“It’s going to be hard to stop him, but it’s going to be harder to stop me.”
In preparation for the bout, Prograis is preparing in Las Vegas with new trainer Kay Koroma. Previously, he held training camps in Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans with Bobby Benton and Julian Chua. Prograis is coming off a split decision victory against Danielito Zorrilla, followed by a unanimous decision loss against Devin Haney. But the narrative changes if Prograis defeats Catterall.
“I have that dog in me,” said Prograis. “I can’t wait to show what I’ve been working on.
I evaluated what I did wrong, and I’m out here investing in myself. I’m going to show why I’m still the best at 140.
“I have a goal in mind, and that’s to become a three-time champion.”