Boxer Anthony Joshua Escapes Deadly Car Crash in Nigeria with Minor Injuries
Boxer Anthony Joshua suffered minor injuries in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday that killed two others, according to multiple reports.
The former world heavyweight champion was reportedly traveling in the back of a Lexus SUV in his ancestral hometown of Sagamu around 11 a.m. local time. The vehicle was reportedly involved in a collision that saw "two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene."
"The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ's vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road," the Ogun State Police Department's Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN. "For now, I'm aware of two fatalities and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention."
Joshua is coming off a victory over Jake Paul on Dec. 19 in Miami, Fla. The 36-year-old took down the YouTuber-turned-boxer in a sixth-round knockout.
According to ESPN, the Ogun State Police will share further updates on the incident as their investigation progresses.