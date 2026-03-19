Amazon Prime Confirms American Gladiators Release Date

Last year saw the confirmation that the American Gladiators series would be making a comeback. The first iteration started in 1989 and ran til 1996, with a revival following in 2008.

Following the success of the BBC's Gladiators in 2024, it was confirmed that Amazon Prime would bring back American Gladiators. The upcoming series features a host of wrestling stars from WWE, All Elite Wrestling, and more.

American Gladiators release date

Amazon Prime took to social media to reveal a promotional image for the show as well as the release date of April 17th.

The first season will include 10 episodes, with three airing on April 17th, another three on April 24th, and the final four episodes dropping on May 1st.

Back and better than ever. A new season of American Gladiators premieres April 17, only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/eblfQIeKrg — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 18, 2026

American Gladiators is set to bring back classic events from the original show, such as Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, plus two new events, The Ring and Collision. Contestants are competing for a $100,000 prize and the American Gladiator Champion title.

The wrestlers attached to the project include:

Eric Bugenhagen (aka former WWE Superstar Rick Boogs)

Michael Wardlow (aka AEW star Wardlow)

Jessie Godderz (aka former TNA star/OVW star Mr. PEC-Tacular)

Jessica Roden (aka The Ultimate Athlete, J-Rod)

Kailey Latimer (aka former NWA Women's Champion/AEW star Kamille)

AEW

WWE star, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is also tied to the project as the host of the show.

Previous wrestlers associated with American Gladiators

The upcoming series isn't the first time American Gladiators has brought in professional wrestlers to compete.

The 2008 revival series had a couple of names, with the biggest being former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan. He was brought in for season two during his first stint with TNA at the time. The other name was Jesse "Justice" Smith Jr., who competed on the fourth season of WWE's Tough Enough in 2004.

Hulk Hogan was also connected to the previous revival of the show, as he was the host alongside Laila Ali, an undefeated boxing champion and the daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali.

Hulk Hogan | IMAGO / MediaPunch

The UK series Gladiators featured a few professional wrestling stars throughout its life. The first being current SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who would be signed to TNA after his stint on the show. The second would be the former WWE star Mason Ryan, who was famously a part of the New Nexus under CM Punk.