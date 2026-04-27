Latest on Motor City Machine Guns’ Next Move Following WWE Release

The Motor City Machine Guns are no longer with WWE after last week's shocking release.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley were among the almost two dozen WWE stars on Friday across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT who were released from their contracts by the company just days following WrestleMania 42.

This has become a common practice in WWE in recent years, where they will release multiple talents following their biggest show of the year, and this year was no exception. The Motor City Machine Guns are under 90-day non-competes alongside other popular names like Kairi Sane and Aleister Black. But it sounds like they won't be hurting to find a new landing spot when they are free and clear to do so.

Motor City Machine Guns | 2K Games

People within TNA expect Motor City Machine Guns to land in AEW

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley's WWE non-competes will end in July, and several companies are expected to vie for their services. Beyond wrestling, the team is also working on their band, GRPPLNG.

While they have significant history in TNA Wrestling as three-time World Tag Team Champions and each man having a run as TNA World Champion, sources within the company have told Sapp that while Sabin and Shelley always have a home in TNA, they expect the duo to land in All Elite Wrestling. Sapp would also note that he has not heard if AEW has made contact with the team following Friday's announcement.

It's worth noting that AEW currently has an episode of Dynamite scheduled for July 29 at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan. The Motor City Machine Guns returning to AEW just weeks out from All In: London in their own backyard couldn't be better timing for all involved.

TNA sources claim to @FightfulSelect that there is always a home in the company for the Motor City Machine Guns, but they expect AEW to be the eventual landing spot for them.



Full details are now available for Select subscribers. pic.twitter.com/mYGJfSpqb1 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 27, 2026

Motor City Machine Guns have history with AEW

While the Motor City Machine Guns have never been under contract with AEW, they have worked with the company.

Back in 2022, when AEW and TNA Wrestling were on the same page, Sabin and Shelley made a surprise appearance on AEW programming, which led to them teaming with Jay Lethal against FTR and Wardlow at All Out later that year.

Following their TNA departure in 2024, multiple reports suggested that Sabin and Shelley were on their way to All Elite Wrestling full-time. However, Sapp reports that while AEW did make them an offer, WWE matched it, and the Machine Guns elected to go with WWE instead.