John Cena Set To Star In New Netflix Comedy 'Little Brother' Alongside Eric Andre
John Cena has a new Netflix project in the works.
Currently in early development, Cena is set to star alongside Eric Andre in the upcoming comedy film Little Brother. The film, written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogul, follows a famous real estate agent whose perfect world is upended by his eccentric little brother who unexpectedly reappears in his life.
With WWE's move to Netflix just over a month away, the two companies aim to work closer than ever together on new projects, both scripted and unscripted. Netflix VP, Bela Bejaria, on working with WWE and its talent (via Deadline):
“We are really looking forward to doing documentaries and taking some of [WWE’s] great history and characters and doing that on the unscripted and scripted side,” she said. “Again, we have so many great stars that come from WWE that we’ve had a great relationship with on the TV and movie side. We are about to do a new movie with our very own John Cena. It’s a really great comedy called Little Brother [starring Cena] and Eric Andre together, and we’re super excited about that,” she continued.
John Cena's retirement tour is due to kick off in January. He currently has a number of confirmed dates already booked, including WWE Raw's Netflix debut in January, The Royal Rumble In February, and Elimination Chamber in March.
Recommended
WWE Announces John Cena For Elimination Chamber Match
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Card Predictions: Could Cody Rhodes Go For Three In A Row?
Triple H Reveals His Reaction After Shocking New Day Heel Turn On WWE Raw