Jerry Jones Explains How He Makes the Cowboys a Soap Opera
Jerry Jones is being open about why his Cowboys are always in the news.
The upcoming Netflix Series America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys had a premiere event this week, and the team's owner didn't hide the reason why Dallas is always in the headlines.
"I do believe if we're not being looked at, then I'll do my part to get us looked at," Jones said. "The beautiful thing for networks or, if you will, streaming companies, is that the NFL is a 365-day-a-year interest factory. A lot of programming you have to spend as much to promote it as you do to make it. The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year. When it gets slow, I'll stir it up."
"Oh, it's wonderful to have the great athletes, have the great players, but there's something more there," He continued. "There's sizzle, there's emotion, and if you will, there's controversy. That controversy is good stuff in terms of keeping and having people's attention."
Well, Jones has certainly been great at keeping the Cowboys looking like a soap opera over the years. He's currently embroiled in an ugly, public contract battle with star defensive end Micah Parsons. That's probably been great for ratings while it'll likely be bad for the product on the field.
Yes, Dallas has always been at or near the center of the NFL's attention. But it has also been 29 years since the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. It's possible all the drama surrounding the franchise is big reason for that.