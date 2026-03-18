Liv Morgan Movie Project Set for Fall Release

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has already had a busy 2026. It's about to get even busier.

Morgan started the year off strong by winning the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match this past January in Saudi Arabia. Because of that victory, Morgan earned a world championship match of her choosing at WrestleMania 42 in April.

After a few weeks of gathering the pieces to decide, Morgan declared on an episode of WWE Raw that she would face Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship. Morgan and Vaquer have since struck up a rivalry that is rooted in their journeys to the top of WWE.

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Morgan was very much a product of the WWE system. Vaquer, meanwhile, worked her way up through various independent promotions all over the world. Now, those paths collide at the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Liv Morgan movie set for fall release

Not only will Morgan wrestle for a world championship at WrestleMania this year, but she'll be featured in a new film as well. During an appearance on Director's Cut Radio, Morgan revealed that the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo film project she worked on in Japan would be released in September.

“I have something on the way. Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, I filmed in Japan last year. It’s going to hit theaters in September. I was very excited about the project. I learned a lot and I feel better after the fact, having the experience. I was lucky to be in the room with all of these incredibly talented veterans of the film industry. The WWE audience is going to see me in a way that I think, perhaps, they never thought they’d see me.” Liv Morgan

Morgan and her Judgment Day faction made waves last week on Raw when they kicked Finn Balor out of the group. Balor and Dominik Mysterio got into a heated disagreement regarding Mysterio losing the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship to Penta. Things got physical and the rest of the faction got involved on Mysterio's behalf.

This past week on Raw, Raquel Rodriguez attempted to soften up Vaquer ahead of her WrestleMania match with Morgan. Rodriguez was unsuccessful and Vaquer got the victory.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19. Other announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and more.