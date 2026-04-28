Injury Update on Stephanie Vaquer Following WWE Raw Attack Angle
Stephanie Vaquer is going to be out of action for "a bit" according to lead Monday Night Raw commentator Michael Cole.
He made that announcement during this week's show after the former Women's World Champion was attacked backstage by The Judgment Day. The on-screen diagnosis was a second-degree AC joint sprain in her shoulder, which typically carries a recovery time of three to 12 weeks.
The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has now confirmed that Vaquer is legitimately injured and is likely dealing with the very joint sprain that was referenced on Netflix Monday night.
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Stephanie Vaquer
This comes on the heels of La Primera's loss to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42. Vaquer dropped the Women's World Title to Morgan in a match that ended up being just a hair under seven minutes long.
The short runtime for the top women's bout during WrestleMania Saturday garnered heavy criticism online, but the insiders at BodySlam later revealed that neither woman was 100 percent healthy that night.
"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that the match between Morgan and Vaquer was as short as it was because both competitors were banged up heading into the match and WWE didn't want either one to get hurt further.
As Alvarez already indicated, it's not clear at this time if the current shoulder injury is what was bothering Vaquer ahead of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' or if this problem developed afterward.
We already knew that Liv Morgan was questionable heading into WrestleMania, as was Roxanne Perez, after they were both involved in a brutal head-on-head collision on Raw just 10 days out from the event.
Morgan and Perez were reportedly placed in concussion protocol after that happened, but Liv was able to compete against Vaquer and Sol Ruca just two nights later. Perez returned to the ring this past Monday night in her hometown of Laredo, Texas as Raquel Rodriguez and herself knocked off Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in tag team action.
Stephanie Vaquer is not the only superstar who is currently dealing with an injury. Bryan Alvarez say that MFT big man Talla Tonga has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but is expected to be back shortly.
He last competed on the Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania as one of the participants in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
The Takedown on SI wishes both Stephanie Vaquer and Talla Tonga a speedy recovery.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com