Injury Update on Stephanie Vaquer Following WWE Raw Attack Angle

Stephanie Vaquer is going to be out of action for "a bit" according to lead Monday Night Raw commentator Michael Cole.

He made that announcement during this week's show after the former Women's World Champion was attacked backstage by The Judgment Day. The on-screen diagnosis was a second-degree AC joint sprain in her shoulder, which typically carries a recovery time of three to 12 weeks.

The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has now confirmed that Vaquer is legitimately injured and is likely dealing with the very joint sprain that was referenced on Netflix Monday night.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Stephanie Vaquer

The Judgment Day just got some revenge on @Steph_Vaquer! 💥 pic.twitter.com/pY2VZGbjB8 — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2026

This comes on the heels of La Primera's loss to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42. Vaquer dropped the Women's World Title to Morgan in a match that ended up being just a hair under seven minutes long.

The short runtime for the top women's bout during WrestleMania Saturday garnered heavy criticism online, but the insiders at BodySlam later revealed that neither woman was 100 percent healthy that night.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that the match between Morgan and Vaquer was as short as it was because both competitors were banged up heading into the match and WWE didn't want either one to get hurt further.

Judgment Day | Netflix

As Alvarez already indicated, it's not clear at this time if the current shoulder injury is what was bothering Vaquer ahead of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' or if this problem developed afterward.

We already knew that Liv Morgan was questionable heading into WrestleMania, as was Roxanne Perez, after they were both involved in a brutal head-on-head collision on Raw just 10 days out from the event.

Morgan and Perez were reportedly placed in concussion protocol after that happened, but Liv was able to compete against Vaquer and Sol Ruca just two nights later. Perez returned to the ring this past Monday night in her hometown of Laredo, Texas as Raquel Rodriguez and herself knocked off Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in tag team action.

Stephanie Vaquer is not the only superstar who is currently dealing with an injury. Bryan Alvarez say that MFT big man Talla Tonga has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but is expected to be back shortly.

He last competed on the Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania as one of the participants in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The Takedown on SI wishes both Stephanie Vaquer and Talla Tonga a speedy recovery.