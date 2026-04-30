Unfortunate Update on Stephanie Vaquer's Injury Status

After being attacked by The Judgment Day backstage on Raw this week, we have an unfortunate update on Stephanie Vaquer's WWE status.

Much was made about the very short match between Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42. After months of great build to their title match at the Showcase of the Immortals, Vaquer and Morgan got less than seven minutes to have their match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

While this was widely scrutinized on social media, it was reported that the shorter match was done due to the women being in rough shape heading into the match. That was seemingly disputed after Morgan worked a long match with Sol Ruca two days later on Raw. After the match, Vaquer and Morgan would have a face-off, teasing that their rivalry was far from over.

The Judgment Day just got some revenge on @Steph_Vaquer! 💥 pic.twitter.com/pY2VZGbjB8 — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2026

But Vaquer was viciously attacked backstage by The Judgment Day this week on Raw, putting La Primera's overall health in question. We now have an update on her WWE status.

Stephanie Vaquer will be out of action for a while

The former Women's World Champion was a topic of discussion on this week's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. When discussing Stephanie Vaquer's WWE status, it was revealed that the Raw Superstar will be on the shelf for the foreseeable future, with no timetable for a potential return known.

While there is some optimism that Vaquer could be back in time for SummerSlam, that's far from guaranteed. There are rumblings backstage that La Primera will be out for at least six weeks. The injury she's suffering from is currently unknown.

Vaquer's injury certainly explains the short nature of her match against Morgan earlier this month at WrestleMania 42.

Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

Will Liv Morgan still be champion when Stephanie Vaquer returns?

With Liv Morgan's rivalry with Stephanie Vaquer now indefinitely on hold, WWE will have to change gears on what's next for the Women's World Champion.

It appears Morgan will have no shortage of challengers over the next several months, including a potential match against Roxanne Perez, who might find herself on the outside looking in with The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

If Morgan drops the title before SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see whether WWE wants to revisit this match without the title or if Vaquer will return with the intention of reclaiming the Women's World Championship.