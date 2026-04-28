Chelsea Green Wants Rated-R Storyline to Be Featured on WWE Unreal [Exclusive]

Over the past year or so, Chelsea Green has not only been a force of nature on WWE television. The two-time Women’s United States Champion has cast off the Karen-esque crash outs we so regularly see on SmackDown by giving us a glimpse into her real life away from the ring on WWE Unreal.

The Netflix docuseries, now approaching its third season this summer, has spotlighted many of the most momentous storylines and matches from WWE’s opening year with the streaming giant.

From John Cena’s unthinkable heel turn to Seth Rollins’ "knee injury" to R-Truth’s contract expiration and subsequent return to Becky Lynch’s summer-long run with Lyra Valkyria, Unreal has pulled back the curtain on not only what goes into WWE’s creative process, but the lives of the people who bring these on-screen characters to life.

Chelsea Green has become an even bigger star through WWE Unreal

For Green, while her in-ring storylines have often revolved around championship gold and resulted in regular TV time, the focus on her in Unreal highlights so much more.

In fact, in showcasing Green’s human side and her positivity in the face of adversity (she suffers a broken nose in a match with Zelina Vega in one episode. In another, Green invites 15 friends and family members to Survivor Series in her hometown of Vancouver, only to discover she isn’t booked on the card), the Netflix series has generated a ton of extra support for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

But what would Green herself like to see from the series?

Chelsea Green would like to see Unreal become Rated-R

Chelsea Green | Netflix

The Takedown on SI spoke exclusively to the two-time US Champion during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

And after seeing so much of what goes into the current-day WWE product, it was put to Green: If you could have one memorable WWE storyline or moment from history, given the Unreal behind-the-scenes treatment, what would it be?

The former AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion did not hesitate with her response.

“Oh hello, Edge and Lita in the bed! I need to know what the f--- went on! I need to know everything. I need to know if they hated it, if they loved it, if they wanted to do it, if they pitched it, who pitched it, how they rehearsed it. I need to know all of it.” Chelsea Green

I asked @ImChelseaGreen which iconic moment or storyline from WWE history she would like to see given the @netflixsports UNREAL treatment and the two-time US Champ gave an extremely Rated-R answer… pic.twitter.com/oRlO0AlFoj — Joe Baiamonte (@JoeBaia) April 22, 2026

The moment Green is of course referring to is the ‘Live Sex Celebration’ that Edge and Lita took part in when they were paired together in early 2006.

After Edge cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to dethrone John Cena as WWE Champion at New Year’s Revolution on January 8, 2006, it was announced that the Rated-R Superstar would shun the usual World Title coronation and instead engage in a very pre-PG era form of celebration with Lita, instead.

Between the ropes and between the sheets.

The angle, which took part in a bed set up in the middle of the ring as the January 9, 2006 Raw main event segment, drew a monstrous 5.2 rating that night. The highest Raw rating in over a year at that point in time.

Both Edge and Lita have discussed the celebration in interviews since, with neither seeming particularly proud of the angle. Not that they had much say in the matter, seemingly, as it was a directive from then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who ignored pleas from Edge and John Cena to scrap the idea.

Lita had revealed on Twitch that she didn't want to do this Live Sex Celebration, #OnThisDayInWWE 20 years ago



But WWE threatened to fire her if she refused - despite Edge and John Cena trying to persuade Vince to stop it



She talked to @ReneePaquette about her feelings on it… pic.twitter.com/BJ0ixbdHAP — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) January 9, 2026

Lita would finish up her initial run with WWE in November, 2006. She would make sporadic appearances for the company in the years that followed, before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

In more recent years, the former Women’s Champion aligned with former rival Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch in 2023, leading to the trio facing Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) in a victorious effort at WrestleMania 39. Lita also captured the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Lynch in February 2023.

Edge, meanwhile, now plies his trade in AEW under his real name of Adam Copeland, and has done so since 2023. Following his initial reign as WWE Champion in 2006, the Rated-R Superstar would go on to earn another nine World Titles before his initial retirement in 2011 due to a serious neck injury.

Copeland would return to a WWE ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble, eventually enjoying another three years with the company before departing in 2023.

As for Green, after an ankle injury kept her out of action at WrestleMania 42, big things could be on the horizon in 2026, should she remain injury-free.

Chelsea Green on the red carpet | IMAGO / Cover-Images

During the second season of Unreal, the ‘Hot Mess’ garnered a groundswell of support after WWE’s vice president of creative and booking, Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, said on camera that Green was an elevational talent rather than a top star.

However, Green has since confirmed that Hayes has apologized to her for his comments, with the former Fabulous Freebird also stating in interviews that he did not intend his words to be construed in the way they were.

While chatting with The Undertaker on his Six Feet Under Podcast, Hayes said there was more to his statement that did not make it into the episode.

"When we started that interview, the first thing I said was, ‘Chelsea is as good or as talented and entertaining as anyone we have.’ Of course, that never saw the light of day. That was on the cutting room floor, because if you’re going to make me a heel, that’s the best way to do it, to say she’s not good enough.

"Chelsea is amazingly talented and amazingly entertaining. She can handle anything, but that’s the role she’s in, right now. Not necessarily her fault. To her credit, she knows her role, she does it and plays it with a smile.”

"Look at [Bryan Danielson], look at Kofi Kingston. When they both caught fire, we went with it. Whether some people at the top agreed with it or not, they went with it because that’s what the people wanted. We’re not there right now with Chelsea."

The third season of Unreal is set to drop on Netflix this summer, with the second season premiering at the beginning of this year on the streaming platform. The docuseries has been nominated for three Sports Emmys: Outstanding Sports Documentary Series (Serialized), Outstanding Sports Editing (Long Form), and Outstanding Sports Graphic Design (Specialty). The winners are scheduled to be announced on May 26, 2026.