WWE Raw Preview (4/20/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

There is no offseason for WWE. On the heels of WrestleMania 42 coming to a close Sunday night in Las Vegas, Monday Night Raw is set to go live tonight from the T-Mobile Arena on Netflix.

Roman Reigns is back at the head of the table after the dramatic closing moments of Sunday night's main event. The OTC survived a double Go to Sleep attempt from CM Punk and dispatched his exhausted opponent with a spear off the ropes to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The WWE Universe will no doubt be holding the ones high Monday night as they acknowledge their Tribal Chief, but what lies ahead for the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' is anyone's guess.

THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! ☝️ #WrestleMania@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/bV2cwqBICZ — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

There's a new La Primera on the Red Brand. Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to capture the Women's World Championship at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', although she needed help from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to get the job done.

Becky Lynch finally got the better of AJ Lee and referee Jessika Carr this past Saturday night. She knocked out your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler to become a three-time Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Both women are expected to take their victory laps tonight before departing Sin City, but it remains to be seen whether their opponents will also be at the T-Mobile Arena. It certainly sounded like AJ Lee was planning to take a bit of time off following her first-ever loss at WrestleMania.

Anything can happen on the 'Raw After Mania.' It was one year ago when Randy Orton attacked then WWE Champion John Cena, Becky Lynch turned heel after Lyra Valkyria and herself lost the Women's Tag Team Titles, Rusev returned to the company and Bron Breakker aligned himself with Seth Rollins and formed The Vision.

Rollins and Breakker are far from on the same page these days. The Unpredictable Badass made his return at WrestleMania and cost The Visionary his match against Gunther with a thunderous spear out of nowhere. We'll have to wait and see if the next chapter of their rivalry will be written later tonight.

Two men who are being advertised for Raw on WWE's website are Penta and Oba Femi. The legendary Luchador successfully retained his Men's Intercontinental Championship in a stellar six-man ladder match, while The Ruler cemented himself as the next big thing by slaying 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar this weekend.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar | WWE

Following his defeat, Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the middle of the ring, heavily teasing his retirement. Is his career really over? Perhaps Paul Heyman will enlighten the WWE Universe later tonight

No matches have been booked for the show at this time, but we'll make sure to keep you updated when those announcements are made. Here's everything we currently know about the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 42.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw location:

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

WWE Raw card:

The fallout from WrestleMania 42