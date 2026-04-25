Wrestlers React to WWE Talent Departures After WrestleMania 42

An unfortunate tradition has started for WWE in the aftermath of WrestleMania.

On Monday was the hyped Raw after WrestleMania show, which has become a staple of WrestleMania weekend over the years. In recent years, though, WWE has adopted another tradition that's painful one for pro wrestlers and fans.

On Friday afternoon, prior to SmackDown, news hit that the annual period of WWE releases was underway. Just like in previous years, various talents were cut from the roster in a company effort to trim things up now that WrestleMania is in the rearview mirror. The full list WWE releases since 2024 is available here.

As news of the departures rolled in, the wrestling world took to social media to react to the news.

The pro wrestling world reacts to WWE departures after WrestleMania

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

@ZoeyStarkWWE wrote: "Thank you WWE, you made a young girls dream come true. You could not have been better and more supportive during my healing and I will be forever grateful. Thank you to all the girls in the back, the producers, camera men you were all incredibly kind and gracious. And a special Thank you to Terry Taylor and Coach Bloom for teaching me so much and being a shoulder to lean on. Its just the end of this chapter and the beginning of a new one. Falling Forward, onward and upward with God's plan. Booking: zstark.booking@gmail.com."

Thank you WWE, you made a young girls dream come true. You could not have been better and more supportive during my healing and I will be forever grateful. Thank you to all the girls in the back, the producers, camera men you were all incredibly kind and gracious. And a special… — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) April 25, 2026

@ImChelseaGreen wrote: "You guys didn’t get to see how talented KLR is. I know you saw bits & pieces, but trust me, there’s so much more to her. She’s a fearless wrestler…I’m sad to not have her on my side but this is just the beginning for my girl. Thank you for having my back, Slaygent A. Love you!"

You guys didn’t get to see how talented KLR is. I know you saw bits & pieces, but trust me, there’s so much more to her. She’s a fearless wrestler…

I’m sad to not have her on my side but this is just the beginning for my girl.

Thank you for having my back, Slaygent A. Love you!… pic.twitter.com/gJHULeh5T8 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 25, 2026

@AlexaBliss_WWE wrote: "Bliss cross forever. Thank you for all of the amazing times, fun car rides, laughs & for being Hendrix’s backstage bestie. Love you Nikki - can’t wait to see what’s next!"

Bliss cross forever 🖤 thank you @WWENikkiCross for all of the amazing times, fun car rides, laughs & for being Hendrix’s backstage bestie 🖤 love you Nikki - can’t wait to see what’s next — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 25, 2026

@ZelinaVegaWWE wrote: "My fans mean the absolute world to me. I’ve lost a lot this year and in my life in general.. but I gained all of you. Thank you. Your support means more than you’ll ever know."

My fans mean the absolute world to me. I’ve lost a lot this year and in my life in general.. but I gained all of you. Thank you.

Your support means more than you’ll ever know. — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) April 25, 2026

@RheaRipley_WWE wrote: "Today’s been a very sad day…Absolutely guttered for my friends and comrades Worst time of the year. Go prove them all wrong!"

Today’s been a very sad day… Absolutely guttered for my friends and comrades 😔Worst time of the year. Go prove them all wrong! ❤️ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 25, 2026

@PiperNivenWWE wrote: "Thank you for your Hervice Slaygent A. More than a wrestling soulmate, a hetero life partner if you will. A true pioneer and soon to be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it. Run wild my demon. Pirates 4 life. At ease Slaygent."

Thank you for your Hervice Slaygent A

😢🫡



More than a wrestling soulmate, a hetero life partner if you will.



A true pioneer and soon to be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it.



Run wild my demon



Pirates 4 life 🏴‍☠️



At ease Slaygent. pic.twitter.com/JJKpYQTd4j — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) April 25, 2026

@NikkiandBrie wrote: "Heartbroken. Love you so much Nikki! Going to miss your energy, laugh, and light every time you walked into a room. Can’t wait to watch this next chapter. I know it’s going to be the best one yet!!"

Heartbroken. Love you so much Nikki! Going to miss your energy, laugh, and light every time you walked into a room. Can’t wait to watch this next chapter. I know it’s going to be the best one yet!! N ♥️🙏🏼✨🤍🫶🏼 — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) April 25, 2026

@WWENikkiCross wrote: "Goodbye and Thank you WWE. I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold. Thank you all for the continued love and support. Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true. Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers and all the backstage crew who make all this possible. To the amazing girls in locker room."

Goodbye and Thank you WWE



I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold.



Thank you all for the continued love and support.



Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true.



Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers… — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) April 24, 2026

@MustafaAli_X wrote: "Just work really, really hard and everything will be fine. As shitty as the industry can be sometimes, the beautiful thing is fans see heart and hard work. They won’t let the dream die."

Just work really, really hard and everything will be fine.



As shitty as the industry can be sometimes, the beautiful thing is fans see heart and hard work. They won’t let the dream die. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) April 25, 2026

@DijakFYE wrote: "My heart is broken for everyone who found out today that that their dream was taken from them (for now.) You are ALL amazing and your value is NOT dictated by a handful of people’s opinions. I hope I get to wrestle all of you soon!"

My heart is broken for everyone who found out today that that their dream was taken from them (for now.) You are ALL amazing and your value is NOT dictated by a handful of people’s opinions. I hope I get to wrestle all of you soon!



(Especially @JoeGacy 🙃) — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) April 25, 2026

@gailkimITSME wrote: Feels like the heart of wrestling has been gone for a while now. I get it’s a business but across the board feels so corporate and there’s no heart anymore. Been like this for a while….

Feels like the heart of wrestling has been gone for a while now. I get it’s a business but across the board feels so corporate and there’s no heart anymore. Been like this for a while…. 💔 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 25, 2026

The Takedown on SI will continue to follow and report on various talents around the wrestling world reacting to the departure news in WWE.