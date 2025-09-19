Deonna Purrazzo And Steve Maclin Talk Being Married Pro Wrestlers Amid New Podcast Launch (Exclusive)
Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin are both accomplished pro wrestlers at high levels.
Purrazzo is a multiple time women's champion in multiple promotions, while Maclin has held the TNA World Championship and is the current TNA International Champion. The two stars have also been married for nearly three years.
In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, both Maclin and Purrazzo opened up on what it's like being working pro wrestlers for different companies and having a healthy marriage at the same time. It's a balance, but both stars said they "just make it work."
"In any relationship, just you make it work," Maclin said. If you love someone, you're going to make it work. And for us, it's fun. I'm sending (promos and ideas) it to my wife, who's helped me to write my vernacular, because my vocabulary isn't the best sometimes, so she's helping me out.
"We both get the lifestyle. We understand the lifestyle and what we want to accomplish. We want nothing but the best for each other. We also push each other that way and we have the honest critique."
Purrazzo agreed with Maclin and said that it's important for her to have a support system in the wrestling business outside of her husband.
"I echo everything Steve said," Purrazzo said. "I think that I've always talked about having a really core group of people around me who want to see me succeed, who are honest when I need brutal honesty, and who are supportive when I just need a shoulder to cry on. Obviously, I would not have married Steve if he wasn't one of those people for me, but I have really great friends who do the same. Chelsea green, Tasha Steelz, Madison Rayne — like people who have been with me from the beginning of my career and then also got to see me fall in love with Steve, are still some of my best friends."
Boots to Boots with Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin
Now, the Purrazzo and Maclin power wrestling couple are business partners in the podcast space. Both have launched the Boots to Boots podcast and they say it's not necessarily a podcast about pro wrestling, just a lifestyle podcast that happens to be put on by pro wrestlers.
"It's just a podcast that happens to be co hosted by two pro wrestlers," Purrazzo said of Boots to Boots. "That is who we are. That's what we do now. That's our our current pair of boots, right? And I think that as we get into potentially having guests, we definitely want to tap into the pro wrestling community and give back to our friends and people who we think have interesting stories to share (and have done the) transitions that we're talking about. There are a lot of veterans that we can talk about and Steve can relate to and have conversations with and find similarities in their struggles."
"Boots to Boots was an idea created by my wife by using my superpower," Maclin revealed. "She likes to call being a military veteran in United States Marine Corps my superpower ... And she just birthed this idea of, we should use your story and try to do good with this and try to use it. She's always been investing that in me -- to use my superpower and try to give back as much as I can. So here we are coming with Boots to Boots and it's a podcast that's based off of (sets of boots) changing and transitioning."
Purrazzo recently made her return to the AEW and ROH locker room and said it felt great to return. "I just got to AEW and I just got back to Ring of Honor. To be welcomed back with open arms — and people were excited to see me because it had been a long time since they saw me at work — felt really nice to have that type of support there too.
Maclin is ambitious as TNA International Champion
As for Maclin, he's the current and first-ever TNA International Champion and has ambitious plans for the title while it's around his waist.
"TNA has put the investment into me and given me the opportunity from the day that I got here to where I am now," Maclin said of being the first International Champion.
"I've been begging the company to send me internationally and I think that's what's going to be happening with the TNA International title as long as I hold it. Get abroad. Go globally with the title and make it what it is, and that is an international championship."
The first-ever episode of Boots to Boots is available now and features a discussion on how Maclin went from wearing his military boots to wrestling boots. The next major TNA events takes place on October 12 and it's the signature company event of the year, Bound for Glory.
Maclin does not currently have a match on that card, but an International Championship is likely.
