Update On The WWE And TNA Partnership Following AMC Announcement (Exclusive)

AMC Networks will be the new home of TNA Wrestling programming, which led to many speculating on the status of the latter's partnership with WWE. The Takedown on SI can provide an update on the situation.

TNA confirmed The Takedown's reporting on Tuesday morning, announcing a multi-year deal with AMC Networks that will bring TNA iMPACT!, now known as "Thursday Night iMPACT!," to its flagship station starting on Jan. 15, 2026. The show will shift from 8 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET, running until 11 p.m. ET.

Sports business insider Blake Avignon posted a report on social media early on Tuesday, claiming that WWE had a 60-day termination clause as a part of its existing partnership with TNA, with the AMC deal activating it. Doing so would effectively bring the partnership, which has allowed for WWE NXT and TNA wrestlers to appear on each other's shows, to an immediate end.

Sources: TNA is headed to AMC. The multi-year U.S. rights deal is finalized and is expected to land around $30M.



With 1.15.26 set as the launch date, sources also indicate WWE intends to end its NXT–TNA partnership. Their agreement includes a 60-day termination clause, and the… pic.twitter.com/dY4UbPRDbz — Blake “Axe” Avignon (@bobby_s_axelrod) December 2, 2025

After being asked about the report by The Takedown, TNA President Carlos Silva immediately refuted it, replying that the "partnership is strong, and less than zero truth to it ending." Another high-ranking TNA source was even more direct, telling The Takedown the report was "100 percent bulls**t*."

The Takedown has reached out to WWE officials for comment about the status of the partnership and the report, but we have not received a response as of press time. We will update this article accordingly should we receive a statement.

The WWE and TNA Partnership

TNA President Carlos Silva shot down a report of WWE's partnership with TNA coming to a close. | TNA Wrestling - The Takedown on SI

The partnership between the two companies was soft-launched last summer, but was formally announced this past January. The deal was announced as a multi-year agreement, and WWE was heavily featured in the press release issued by TNA announcing the AMC Networks media rights deal.

Several TNA wrestlers have received significant screen time on WWE NXT, including the likes of Leon Slater, Mike Santana, among others. Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and current WWE NXT star Joe Hendry was also a part of the partnership early, even serving as Randy Orton's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 41 and appearing in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Additionally, WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams had a lengthy reign as TNA Champion, while Kelani Jordan recently saw her TNA Knockouts World Championship run come to a close. Williams, in particular, headlined two of TNA's biggest pay-per-views of 2025, retaining the title at Slammiversary before dropping it to Santana at Bound For Glory back in October.

There is also guaranteed collaboration for the immediate future, with Slater set to be a part of the upcoming WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

Earlier this year, The Takedown reported that several WWE-affiliated networks had interest in the TNA media rights, including NXT's home in The CW.

