Hechicero Ready To Defend CMLL World Heavyweight Title In Mexico & AEW (Exclusive)

Thanks to the partnership between All Elite Wrestling and CMLL, Hechicero has been introduced to an entirely new audience, which has opened their eyes to one of the most skilled technicians in the world today.

Known as "The Alchemist of the Ring," Hechicero has displayed his in-ring prowess for 25 years now. Over the course of his time in CMLL, he has earned the reputation of "The Most Technical Rudo."

On the March 20 Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2026 event, Hechicero dethroned Claudio Castagnoli to become a two-time CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. Despite being a rudo or heel for most of his time in the company, Hechicero was greeted with a massive ovation from the Arena Mexico crowd after reclaiming the gold for the country from the invading Swissman.

A great title match where Claudio Castagnoli went full throttle using his arsenal but Hechicero managed to endure and gave a helluva counterattack to dethrone Castagnoli and became the new CMLL World Champion #ViernesEspectacularCMLL #2LeyendasCMLL pic.twitter.com/Po9rba0W4e — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) March 21, 2026

Coming off the heels of this victory, Hechicero spoke with The Takedown On SI about what this victory meant to him after Claudio's impressive reign that saw him defend the title in Mexico and the United States for AEW.

"There is nothing to complain about with Claudio Castagnoli," Hechicero stated. "He did it so well with great defenses not only in Mexico with the CMLL shows, but also to make some defenses in the United States with AEW."

"And that’s something now I really want. Not to defend the championship in Mexico with CMLL, I also want to defend the championship all around the world because it is a world championship, so that’s something that I really want. So that’s my main goal with this championship.”

At the tail end of 2025, Hechicero announced that he had become a dual contracted star with both AEW and CMLL. All Elite Wrestling President and CEO Tony Khan made this official by posting "The Alchemist of the Ring" was All Elite back in January.

Hechicero wants to set a new standard as the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion during this run

Hechicero confirmed that he is dually contracted to AEW and CMLL. | Ring Of Honor Wrestling

Now that he is officially working in both companies, Hechicero wants to make this reign different from his first run with the CMLL World Heavyweight Title by defending the gold in Mexico as well as the United States of America like Castagnoli was able to do.

Looking at the past few years with his appearances in All Elite Wrestling, the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion has plenty of names that he would like to face for the gold in Tony Khan's promotion.

“Well I aspire to the highest level as CMLL World Heavyweight Champion," Hechicero said. "First of all, MJF is the company’s world champion, it would be really great to face him."

"Also, Claudio Castagnoli, it would be great to have a rematch against him because he did so well and I had two matches before with him in CMLL and the last time I also face Mark Briscoe, so I really want to face the top of AEW because if we see the AEW roster, there are the greatest wrestlers that I really want to face for the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.”

Claudio Castagnoli | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Reflecting on his journey in AEW, Hechicero first turned heads in the United States with his clash against Bryan Danielson on the February 3rd, 2024 edition of Collision. The reception to this instant classic led to the Mexican star working for both promotions actively over the past two years.

“With this double contract with AEW and CMLL and also since that match with Bryan Danielson, for me has been very fun, tired, constantly traveling long distances in Mexico, United States, but I really enjoy being part of this dual contract with CMLL and AEW. It’s something important for my career."

Hechicero is well aware of how important that bout with Danielson was to his career and the difference it has played to where he is now as the reigning CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

"If we talk about that match with Bryan Danielson until now, there is a big difference in my career," Hechicero explained. "There are new challenges, there are new goals, there are new victories, new arrivals, etc."

"There is a big difference in my career, but for sure, that match helped a lot to grow up. I'm still growing up and I also want to make history with this double contract and I’m ready for what’s up next.”

While he intends to defend the title against the best of the best in AEW, Hechicero understands that there might not be as many heavyweight luchadors in CMLL. However, he still believes the talent is there to have some tantalizing matchups in his home promotion.

“Yeah well in CMLL there are not too many heavyweight luchadors, but I’m open to the new challenges in this championship. There are great wrestlers like Blue Panther Jr., Volcano, there’s something that I really want and it’s to defend the title the most possible that I can."

Wanting to keep the pace set by Claudio Castagnoli's reign, Hechicero is ready to defend his title as much as possible.

"I really want to have title matches per month," Hechicero said. "If I can do it more, I’m open to do it not only, like I said before, in Mexico, but also in other companies with this relationship."

⌛ 🌎 🎰 HECHICERO EN EL CMLL PALMS SLAM FEST

El Alquimista del Ring y su magia no podían faltar en este gran evento del CMLL en Las Vegas... ¡será épico!



📍Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas

🗓️ THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2026

🕒 3:00 p.m.



🎟️ https://t.co/dMfrLuiai0 pic.twitter.com/DVyumBmgPg — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 29, 2026

"But I really, really want to make a lot of defenses with this championship, that’s something that I really want and I also want to make a difference from the last time I was CMLL World Heavyweight Champion to this time. So I want this time to be different from the last one.”

Hechicero is now a member of the Don Callis Family in AEW, while his next defense as CMLL World Heavyweight Champion has not been announced at this time.

The CMLL World Heavyweight Champion will compete on CMLL's upcoming show for the Palms Slam Fest at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16 during WrestleMania 42 weekend.