Thekla Reveals Why She Re-Signed With the Company

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla has taken the company by storm, and it doesn't appear that she'll be going anywhere else anytime soon.

The 33-year-old, who made her debut in the company less than a year ago, quickly ascended the women's division ladder.

On Feb. 1, she defeated then-champion Kris Statlander in a strap match to win the gold for the first time. She has since signed a longer deal with AEW to remain under contract for the foreseeable future.

Speaking with TMZ, Thekla elaborated on her decision to re-up with AEW.

“What made this the right move? I think AEW is the perfect fit for me," she said. "When boss man asked me, ‘Would you mind staying with us for a little longer than we originally said?’ I was like, ‘Mmmm, yeah, if the circumstances are right and allow it for me to feel lucrative enough, I’m definitely thinking that could be a very cute idea.’ It’s great. Honestly, no brainer.”

Thekla praises Tony Khan

Though the AEW women's division booking has come under criticism by fans at times over the years, Thekla has managed to break through the noise and cement herself as one of the company's top stars. She noted that AEW founder Tony Khan has laid the groundwork for an environment that she desires to be a part of for the long run.

Tony Khan during AEW Dynamite. | All Elite Wrestling

“I love TK. I love working with him. I love his energy backstage," she said. "All the girls are nice. The locker room is quiet and peaceful. I love my job. It’s cute. I don’t think the grass is greener anywhere else because I’m sitting in a f---ing flower garden, right?”

Thekla has been a fighting champion since winning the belt, defending the women's title on television several times since winning it. She knocked off Statlander in a Two Out of Three falls rematch for the belt at AEW Revolution in March, and followed that with a win over Jamie Hayter at AEW Dynasty in April.

She also has successful defenses against Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, and Alex Windsor.

Despite this, she has been on a short in-ring hiatus, having last wrestled on the April 22 episode of AEW Collision. There, she and Sky Blue defeated Alex Windsor and Persephone on the Playoff Palooza special edition of the show.

Regardless, she's slated for a major title defense at AEW Double or Nothing, as she'll put the belt on the line against Stalander, Hayter, and Hikaru Shida.