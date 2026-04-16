Rey Mysterio Shares Health Update Ahead of WrestleMania Return (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio will make his in-ring return to WWE at WrestleMania 42 this weekend in Las Vegas.

Mysterio was added to the multi-person Ladder Match for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. The match also includes Penta, JD McDonagh, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, and Rusev.

Mysterio has been out of action for most of 2026 after he injured his arm in a match against Austin Theory on an episode of WWE Raw in February.

Rey Mysterio | Netflix

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Mysterio provided an update on his health prior to getting back in the ring at WrestleMania.

"I'm more than 100%," Mysterio said. "I'm excited. I'm an adrenaline junkie. The ladder match is a perfect fit for me. I haven't been in that many in my history with the WWE. But overall, you know, I'm very excited. I was unfortunate enough to miss WrestleMania last year due to an injury a day before (the event) ... But overall, you know, my health is in great shape right now and I'm looking forward to this Saturday."

Rey Mysterio set to make return at WrestleMania

Mysterio will attempt to win the Intercontinental Championship this weekend at WrestleMania. He held that championship on two different occasions during his career. As for the ladder match stipulation, Mysterio has had many returns from injury, but he's never done it during a dangerous ladder match.

"This is a first. I do remember back in WCW, when I had -- it was either my first or my second torn ACL. I had come back and my first match was back in San Diego. It was maybe a Bash at the Beach or something crazy like that. And remember wrestling Chris Jericho for the Cruiserweight Title, so that was probably the closest I can imagine to coming back from an injury being in a cool match. Ladder match, table match, whatever it is, just to be back in the ring is satisfying to me."

WrestleMania 42 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19. The match Mysterio is in is the only ladder match on the card.

Other announced matches for the event include a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch. This is a rematch from this year's Elimination Chamber in Chicago, where Lee defeated Lynch to win the title.

The main events are Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.